Dear Abby: My husband had an annoying habit of staring at me. After dinner, if I went into the kitchen while he was still at the dinner table, he would turn his chair around to stare at me. When he walked into a room I was in, he would stop and stare at me.

When I finally got sick of it and told him to cut it out, his response was, “Can’t you stand scrutiny?” I said it has nothing to do with scrutiny. It’s a form of trying to control me, or even mental abuse.

He has stopped it for the most part. But he reverts back every once in a while. I still have to mention it at times. What do you think of this? What do you think it means?

— Annoyed in the East

Dear Annoyed: Unless you have left something out of your letter, I don’t consider what he was doing to be emotional abuse. Until you spoke up, he may not have realized he was making you uncomfortable.

I think it means your husband thinks you are the most beautiful woman in the world, and he’s the luckiest man on the planet. Now he knows it makes you uncomfortable, he’s making an effort to stop, but old habits are hard to break and he occasionally backslides.