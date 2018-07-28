There are so many reasons to cart along a freestanding portable shower for camping or other outdoor activities. The right device allows you to easily wash your body and hair, rinse off gear and dishes, clean dust and dirt from your dog and sand from your kids, get the mud off your mountain bike, and lots more.

The two highly-rated showers below are particularly convenient because they don’t need to be hung, requiring you to find the perfect branch.

Rinsekit Plus is a pressurized shower/cleanup system. It holds up to 2 gallons of hot or cold water, delivering it as a pressurized spray for up to 6 minutes without pumping or batteries.

The Rinsekit fills quickly; you then attach the spray nozzle to the included hose, select one of 7 spray settings, and that’s it.

The Rinsekit comes with a hose nozzle, a 6-foot hose, a hose bib adapter, a hot water sink adapter, and an on/off valve. Easy-to-use directions are printed on the top of the inside tray, so they’re always with you. $99.95. www.rinsekit.com

The Nemo Helio Pressure Shower has a 2.9-gallon capacity, providing 5-7 minutes of pressure — you can use the included, hands-free foot pump to regulate pressure to your liking.

The Helio has a foldup design; when not in use it packs down to 5.5 x 8.5 inches into its own zippered/ventilated carrying case.

Can be easily refilled without a hose. Comes with a 7-foot neoprene hose, spray nozzle, and an integrated foot pump. $99.95. www.nemoequipment.com

And if you prefer to shower outdoors discreetly, Nemo’s Heliopolis Privacy Shelter – with a steel frame, 75-denier polyester body, hooks for hanging the shower hose, and a drainage system – may be just what you’re looking for. $149.95. www.nemoequipment.com

Both Rinsekit and Nemo are carried by REI.