CAR SHOW, JULY 29
Windsor: Check out classic cars and motorcycles and The Elegant Flea’s antiques and collectibles sale at the Certified Windsor Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Town Green, 701 McClelland Dr. townofwindsor.com.
GUIDED HIKE, JULY 29
Sebastopol: Practice map reading, discuss trail etiquette and safety and meet hiking buddies during an easy guided hike at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Part of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Trail Challenge. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. SonomaCountyParks.org.
FRINGE WILDLIFE, JULY 29
Santa Rosa: Discover the animals that live in your suburban neighborhood on the urban fringe during this free bilingual English-Spanish program, 1-2 p.m. at Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. SonomaCountyParks.org.
LIVE MUSIC, JULY 29
Santa Rosa: Onye and the Messengers perform Afro beat world music 5-7 p.m. at Julliard Park, 277 Santa Rosa Ave. 707-543-4512.
WELLNESS WALK, AUG. 1
Guerneville: Free, docent-led walk 10-11 a.m. at Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve. Meet at the Visitors Center, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road.
BAT WALK: AUG. 4
Guerneville: This fun, educational, docent-led walk 7-9 p.m. at Armstrong Woods State Natural Preserve is all about bats. Bring bug spray, a folding chair and flashlight. Meet at the Visitors Center 17000 Armstrong Woods Road to carpool to Bull Frog Pond. $20, $30 for a family of two or more. Visit stewardscr.org for details.
BALVERNE TOUR DE CRU, AUG. 4
Windsor: Hike and bike trails 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through vineyards of the Notre Vue Estate Winery and Vineyards, 11010 Estate Lane. $30 general admission includes wine tasting, live music and hiking and biking. $55 all inclusive admission also includes lunch. Visit notrevuestate.com. 707-433-4050.
FITNESS HIKE, AUG. 4
Glen Ellen: Take a Saturday morning fitness hike at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Choose a 2-mile, easy to moderate hike 9-11 a.m. to the lake and back, or a moderate 6-mile hike 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on to Deer Camp and back. Meet in the ranch parking lot. email dlarge@jacklondonpark.com or call 707-938-5216 for information.
James Lanaras