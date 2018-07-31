Until Traverso’s Market closed in late 2011, it was easy to get all three Italian rice varieties — Arborio, Carnaroli and Vialone Nano — used in risotto. Now, you can find Arborio and Carnaroli almost everywhere but Vialone Nano has vanished.

Until recently, that is. Fircrest Market in Sebastopol began carrying it, by request, about three weeks ago.

Vialone Nano is the creamiest of the three rices and the most delicate, with a pretty, pristine flavor that takes on other flavors without losing its own character. You can make delicious risottos using any variety but if you want your risotto to soar, keep Vialone Nano in your pantry.

Risotto is one of those dishes everyone should be able to make without consulting a recipe, as the overarching concept, the technique, is quite simple: Rice is sautéed in a bit of fat and then is cooked in small additions of liquid as it is stirred continuously until it absorbs the liquid and becomes tender yet retains its distinct grain. Most other varieties of rice, if cooked in this way, will break down entirely but these three rices, along with the Spanish varieties used in paella, don’t.

The continuous stirring helps release starch, which absorbs the flavor of the liquid and other ingredients. The internet offers a lot of recipe for “quick” risotto, made either in a pressure cooker or an oven, but they are nowhere near as good as the real thing. Plus, the process itself is so relaxing.

For about 20 minutes, all you do is stir gently and breath in the delicious aromas. The process is at least as calming as a martini.

If you have rice and salt in your pantry, some stock in your freezer and some sort of cheese in your refrigerator, you can make a pretty good risotto.

Add a seasonal vegetable or two or stir in some olive tapenade toward the end of cooking, and you have something even better.

From there, the possibilities are endless and, if you follow the seasons, absolutely delicious.

For risotto recipes from the Seasonal Pantry archives, visit “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com, where you’ll find versions using saffron, Meyer lemon, carrots, beets, mushrooms, apricot, turkey and more.

In this risotto, there are three ingredients with similar textural characteristics: the creamy rice, the creamy eggplant and the voluptuous cheese.

The green peppercorns add a bright counterpoint, which makes the entire dish soar. They can be difficult to find but most supermarkets have them; they are typically on a high shelf, next to capers. The most common brand is Reese, and they are inexpensive.

The texture of risotto is crucial, and it is easy to adjust. If you find yourself running low on stock, add more or add some water. The final risotto should fall from a spoon, but not too quickly. If it is thick, like, say, steamed rice or jambalaya, it needs to be thinned. I think it is a good idea, once the risotto has reached the right consistency, to make a final addition of liquid, about 1/4 cup, just before serving.

Risotto with Eggplant, Mozzarella & Green Peppercorns

Serves 4