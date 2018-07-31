s
Seasonal Pantry: Creamy risotto with creamy eggplant

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 31, 2018, 11:35AM

Updated 27 minutes ago.
Until Traverso’s Market closed in late 2011, it was easy to get all three Italian rice varieties — Arborio, Carnaroli and Vialone Nano — used in risotto. Now, you can find Arborio and Carnaroli almost everywhere but Vialone Nano has vanished.

Until recently, that is. Fircrest Market in Sebastopol began carrying it, by request, about three weeks ago.

Vialone Nano is the creamiest of the three rices and the most delicate, with a pretty, pristine flavor that takes on other flavors without losing its own character. You can make delicious risottos using any variety but if you want your risotto to soar, keep Vialone Nano in your pantry.

Risotto is one of those dishes everyone should be able to make without consulting a recipe, as the overarching concept, the technique, is quite simple: Rice is sautéed in a bit of fat and then is cooked in small additions of liquid as it is stirred continuously until it absorbs the liquid and becomes tender yet retains its distinct grain. Most other varieties of rice, if cooked in this way, will break down entirely but these three rices, along with the Spanish varieties used in paella, don’t.

The continuous stirring helps release starch, which absorbs the flavor of the liquid and other ingredients. The internet offers a lot of recipe for “quick” risotto, made either in a pressure cooker or an oven, but they are nowhere near as good as the real thing. Plus, the process itself is so relaxing.

For about 20 minutes, all you do is stir gently and breath in the delicious aromas. The process is at least as calming as a martini.

If you have rice and salt in your pantry, some stock in your freezer and some sort of cheese in your refrigerator, you can make a pretty good risotto.

Add a seasonal vegetable or two or stir in some olive tapenade toward the end of cooking, and you have something even better.

From there, the possibilities are endless and, if you follow the seasons, absolutely delicious.

For risotto recipes from the Seasonal Pantry archives, visit “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com, where you’ll find versions using saffron, Meyer lemon, carrots, beets, mushrooms, apricot, turkey and more.

_____

In this risotto, there are three ingredients with similar textural characteristics: the creamy rice, the creamy eggplant and the voluptuous cheese.

The green peppercorns add a bright counterpoint, which makes the entire dish soar. They can be difficult to find but most supermarkets have them; they are typically on a high shelf, next to capers. The most common brand is Reese, and they are inexpensive.

The texture of risotto is crucial, and it is easy to adjust. If you find yourself running low on stock, add more or add some water. The final risotto should fall from a spoon, but not too quickly. If it is thick, like, say, steamed rice or jambalaya, it needs to be thinned. I think it is a good idea, once the risotto has reached the right consistency, to make a final addition of liquid, about 1/4 cup, just before serving.

Risotto with Eggplant, Mozzarella & Green Peppercorns

Serves 4

1 large eggplant, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

— Kosher salt

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Black pepper in a mill

6 cups homemade chicken stock or broth, hot (see Note below)

1 shallot, minced

1 1/2 cups Italian rice, preferably Vialone Nano

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns, drained

6 ounces mozzarella fresca, shredded or torn into small pieces

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the eggplant into a colander, add a generous tablespoon or so of salt, toss gently and let drain for 30 minutes.

Shake the colander and toss the eggplant to drain away any juices it has released. Pat it dry with a clean tea towel.

Put half the butter and half the olive oil into a wide, deep sauté pan set over medium heat and, when the butter is melted, add the eggplants and sauté until it softens and begins to take on a bit of color, about 7 to 10 minutes.

Use a metal spatula to turn the eggplant two or three times as it cooks. Add the garlic, sauté 1 minute more, season lightly with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate or bowl.

Keep the broth hot over a low flame. Return the pan to medium heat, add the remaining butter and olive oil and, when the butter is melted, add the shallot and cook until it is soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes. Adjust the heat as necessary and do not let the shallot brown. Season lightly with salt. Add the wine and stir continuously until it has been absorbed.

Begin adding stock, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring after each addition until the liquid is nearly absorbed. Continue to add stock and stir until the rice is almost tender, about 16 minutes.

Add the green peppercorns, the eggplant and all its juices and continue to stir and add stock, 1/4-cup at a time, until the rice is fully tender. Add the cheese, stir, taste, correct for salt and season with several turns of black pepper.

Add the remaining stock and remove from the heat.

Divide among individual soup plates or pasta plates, scatter parsley on top and enjoy right away.

Note: If you are desperate for risotto and have no stock at hand, use commercial chicken broth. To do so, use just a pint or so and add water to make up the difference. Do not use 100 percent commercial stock or you’ll notice some off flavors.

Variation: Add 2 small tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped, to the cubed eggplant before adding the garlic. Roast 3 large red bell peppers, peel, core and seed them and cut them into medium julienne. Toss with 2 garlic cloves, cut into very small julienne, a teaspoon of green peppercorns and several turns of black pepper. Put the roasted pepper mixture into the soup plates or soup bowls and serve the risotto on top.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

