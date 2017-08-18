Seasonal Pantry: A taste of Spain for the harvest

Spain has been on my mind since the Gravenstein Apple Fair, when a friend showed me a photograph of her son’s lunch at his new job with Google in San Mateo, adding that he sent such photos daily.

“I think it’s called fideo,” he wrote and in no time the aromas, flavors and textures of a favorite Catalunya dish swirled in my imagination.

It’s a remarkably subtle, even esoteric, dish to be served in a corporate kitchen, but these are the kind of perks such jobs offer these days.

In Spain, it is possible to start out an evening going from one tapas bar to another until you finally settle on a restaurant for a full meal sometime around midnight or 1 a.m. And, it’s not uncommon to see people sitting down for a full dinner at 3 a.m. or even later.

Even so, people seem to head to work at much the same time we do, around 8 a.m., cups of strong coffee in their hands. How do they survive on such little sleep? It must be the siestas; nearly everything closes at about 2 p.m., right after lunch, and stays closed until at least 5 p.m. Some shops don’t reopen until 6 p.m. If you try to go to dinner in a restaurant before 9 or even 10 p.m., you will likely be dining alone or with other Americans.

These recipes are my versions of traditional dishes that most enchanted me during my two trips to Barcelona. Enjoy with cava (Spanish sparkling wine), dry sherry, albariño, or Rioja alongside, and don’t forget to raise a glass or two to the people of this wonderful country.

In restaurants all over Spain, it is common to find a plate of tomatoes, garlic, and, sometimes, sliced chorizo, already on the table when you sit down. Once you’ve placed your order, a basket of bread toasted golden brown arrives. It’s bread with tomatoes, a nearly ubiquitous appetizer. Now is the perfect time to enjoy it locally, as tomatoes are at their peak.

Pa amb Tomàquet (Bread with Tomato)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

8-12 thick slices sturdy hearth bread, toasted or grilled until golden brown

6 large garlic cloves, unpeeled and cut in half lengthwise

6 small (2” diameter) ripe tomatoes, cut in half through their equators

— Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

— Kosher salt, Celtic grey sea salt or Hawaiian alea salt

— Black pepper in a mill

Have the bread hot, in a basket and covered with a tea towel. Place the garlic and tomatoes on a plate, and have the olive oil in a bottle or cruet from which it is easy to pour.

Each person prepares their own toast. Set a piece of bread on a plate and rub one side of it with the cut side of a half piece of garlic, pressing firmly. Next, rub a half tomato into the same side of the bread, pressing firmly so that the pulp of the tomato is deposited on and in the bread. Discard the skins of the garlic and tomatoes. Drizzle a little olive oil over the bread, add a generous sprinkling of sea salt and 1 or 2 turns of black pepper. Eat and repeat.

You can sometimes find fideo — pasta noodles that are just 1-inch long — in Latin markets, in 8-ounce packages. If you cannot find it, the best substitute is coiled capellini broken into pieces. The secret to this recipe is to sauté the pasta long enough before adding liquid that it becomes deep golden brown.