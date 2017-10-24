A la carte: Food and wine festivities this week in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG: Time for pumpkins!

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will celebrate fall with the 33rd annual Pumpkin Festival from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the West Plaza Parking lot.

Activities include pumpkin races and decorating, pumpkin carving, a pumpkin cookoff and a scarecrow competition. For more information, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

___

SONOMA COUNTY: Wine Road tasting

The Wine & Food Affair — tASTING aLONG THE wINE rOAD will roll out the red carpet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. NOv. 4 and 5 for a weekend of wine and food pairing in the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys.

All of the wineries will serve a special dish to pair with their wines. Advance tickets only, and ticket sales end on Oct. 30.

Weekend ticket $80; Sunday only $60; Designated driver $30. wineroad.com.

___

SONOMA COUNTY: Day of the Dead

Several communities throughout Sonoma County are celebrating El Dia de los Muertos, a Latino holiday that honors the dead, with folkloric music and dance, parades and puppets, pozole and beer. Here are a few of the celebrations this weekend:

— Join Corazon Healdsburg for its Dia de los Muerto Celebration from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Healdsburg Plaza. Bring a photo of a loved one and candles or ofrendas for the altar. Enjoy wine, beer and pozole along with live music and dancing. The event also hosted by the city of Healdsburg is free. Corazon Healdsburg is a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the racial and economic division in the community and supporting multiculturalism. corazonhealdsburg.org.

— Windsor’s Viva Las Muertos!, a family-friendly event, will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Windsor Town Green. There will be food vendors, a lowrider car show, music and dancing. Bring an electric candle to join a procession honoring departed friends and family. Alcohol-free. windsor-bloco-org/muertos.

— Santa Rosa will celebrate Dia de Los Muertos from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 in Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa with activities ranging from music and dance to build-your-own offering for the altar. santarosadiadelosmuertos.org.

— Sonoma’s Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Sonoma Community Center’s Maloney Memorial Waterwise Garden. There will be food, drinks and kids’ activities. sonomacommunitycenter.org.

___

HEALDSBURG: Dogtoberfest

Grab your leashes and bring the dogs to the annual Dogtoberfest celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday,, at the Topel Tasting Room.

Pet psychic Maria Stelle will give readings from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and pet artist Steve Javiel will be on hand to paint your pooch. Gourmet treats will be available for doggies and their humans, catered by The Wurst. A doggie costume contest and special wine tastings round out the fun. 125 Matheson St. 707-433-4116.

___

NAPA: Cocktail competition

The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley and Charbay Distillery will host a Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail Competition from 6 to 11 p.m. Monday, at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia.

Bartenders from all over the Napa Valley will be vying for the People’s Choice Award, while guests sample their cocktails and taste appetizers from the CIA. After the winner is crowned, there will be a Halloween costume dance party, with light bites provided by the CIA.