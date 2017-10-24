Healdsburg food writer, cancer survivor shares healing recipes in new memoir, ‘Nourished’

One of the ironies of Lia Huber’s life in food is that when she started writing for Cooking Light in the late 1990s — just as low-cal and low-fat foods were peaking in popularity — she had never felt worse.

First came a diagnosis of systemic lupus, a chronic disease that sapped her energy and required her to eat a better diet in order to keep it at bay.

“They tell you to eat better, but they don’t’ teach you what to eat, and how to make it in a way that you are going to enjoy it,” she said. “I had to learn all of that, plus I hated vegetables.”

As soon as she cut out processed foods, however, she immediately felt the difference, getting both her energy and her mental clarity back.

A year later, however, she was diagnosed with a rare, unpredictable and often deadly form of cancer that required her to have a hysterectomy, just as she was setting out on her life’s journey with her new husband, Christopher.

Those illnesses not only inspired the couple to go on an adventurous road trip to Costa Rica, but launched Huber on a lifetime quest to learn how to nourish herself physically, emotionally and spiritually.

“My story is kind of universal,” said the longtime Healdsburg resident. “For a lot of people, myself included, it starts with how to nourish ourselves because of a health crisis ... but what we find is that we’re nurtured much more deeply when real food is our love, and it moves into a spiritual place ... and then it moves out from there, to a deeper connection to all those around us.”

During this time of adversity in Sonoma County, Huber’s journey resonates even more strongly, as we are all called upon to come together as a community and connect with our neighbors and strangers in need.

So it’s appropriate that Huber’s first book, “Nourished: A Memoir of Food, Faith and Enduring Love (with recipes)” is coming out this month to inspire readers to think about what it means to nourish oneself and others.

“That is happening right now, in the middle of all these fires,” she said a few days after the firestorm broke out. “The act of sharing real food is very, very different from packaged food ... it’s not coming from a gourmet place ... it’s love. “

While engrossing, the memoir’s narrative does not always show Huber in a positive light, as she struggles with feelings of jealousy, self-centeredness and insecurity while getting caught up in chasing success. Through her journey, however, she realizes there is more to her life than her accomplishments, and she builds the faith and the confidence to not only nourish herself but to serve others.

“I was discovering who I was at a deeper level,” she said, during a coffee break between coordinating local food deliveries to fire evacuees in shelters. “I wanted to write about a journey of growth and self-discovery that will inspire and open horizons,”

At the end of each chapter, she also shares a recipe that illustrates a portion of her journey, from a traditional Skordalia dish she discovered during the summer she spent in Greece to the Garlic-Lime Grilled Shrimp she ate in the Yucatan before picking up her adopted, Guatemalan daughter, Noemi, nearly 11 now.