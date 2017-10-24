s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Healdsburg food writer, cancer survivor shares healing recipes in new memoir, ‘Nourished’

DIANE PETERSON

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 24, 2017, 2:13PM

More information: cook.nourishevolution.com


One of the ironies of Lia Huber’s life in food is that when she started writing for Cooking Light in the late 1990s — just as low-cal and low-fat foods were peaking in popularity — she had never felt worse.

First came a diagnosis of systemic lupus, a chronic disease that sapped her energy and required her to eat a better diet in order to keep it at bay.

“They tell you to eat better, but they don’t’ teach you what to eat, and how to make it in a way that you are going to enjoy it,” she said. “I had to learn all of that, plus I hated vegetables.”

As soon as she cut out processed foods, however, she immediately felt the difference, getting both her energy and her mental clarity back.

A year later, however, she was diagnosed with a rare, unpredictable and often deadly form of cancer that required her to have a hysterectomy, just as she was setting out on her life’s journey with her new husband, Christopher.

Those illnesses not only inspired the couple to go on an adventurous road trip to Costa Rica, but launched Huber on a lifetime quest to learn how to nourish herself physically, emotionally and spiritually.

“My story is kind of universal,” said the longtime Healdsburg resident. “For a lot of people, myself included, it starts with how to nourish ourselves because of a health crisis ... but what we find is that we’re nurtured much more deeply when real food is our love, and it moves into a spiritual place ... and then it moves out from there, to a deeper connection to all those around us.”

During this time of adversity in Sonoma County, Huber’s journey resonates even more strongly, as we are all called upon to come together as a community and connect with our neighbors and strangers in need.

So it’s appropriate that Huber’s first book, “Nourished: A Memoir of Food, Faith and Enduring Love (with recipes)” is coming out this month to inspire readers to think about what it means to nourish oneself and others.

“That is happening right now, in the middle of all these fires,” she said a few days after the firestorm broke out. “The act of sharing real food is very, very different from packaged food ... it’s not coming from a gourmet place ... it’s love. “

While engrossing, the memoir’s narrative does not always show Huber in a positive light, as she struggles with feelings of jealousy, self-centeredness and insecurity while getting caught up in chasing success. Through her journey, however, she realizes there is more to her life than her accomplishments, and she builds the faith and the confidence to not only nourish herself but to serve others.

“I was discovering who I was at a deeper level,” she said, during a coffee break between coordinating local food deliveries to fire evacuees in shelters. “I wanted to write about a journey of growth and self-discovery that will inspire and open horizons,”

At the end of each chapter, she also shares a recipe that illustrates a portion of her journey, from a traditional Skordalia dish she discovered during the summer she spent in Greece to the Garlic-Lime Grilled Shrimp she ate in the Yucatan before picking up her adopted, Guatemalan daughter, Noemi, nearly 11 now.

More information: cook.nourishevolution.com

Most Popular Stories
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Guide to local pumpkin patches
7 weddings and a firestorm. How a local businesswoman refused to give up
Before and after photos: Wildfires roar through Santa Rosa

Although she had wanted to write a cookbook back in 2000, the economic downturn after 9/11 quashed that dream, and instead, she launched a website, Nourish Evolution, that helps people eat healthier. The International Association of Culinary Professionals named her Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012 for that website. Later, she also launched a subscription-based real-food community and online meal planner, Cook the Seasons.

But by the time she reached her mid-40s, Huber was ready to write about something other than food.

“I felt it was time to tell my story,” she said. “There was a lot of struggle, but you can also see some fruit being borne ...my hope is that people will read their own stories into my story.”

For the memoir, her original idea was to write about the year she and her husband took off for their cross-continental journey to Costa Rica, as it represented a watershed moment in her life. Her agent told her she liked the story but wanted more.

So Huber decided to tell the story of her entire adulthood, starting, with the first food epiphany she had while eating a farm egg fried in olive oil in Greece when she was just 19.

Her agent, Janet Grant with Books & Such Literary Management in Santa Rosa, spent two years refining the book proposal. When they finally put the book proposal out, there were five offers within 10 days.

“I’d been writing book proposals for 15 or 20 years,” Huber said. “I persevered. When you have a calling, you gotta keep going after it.”

Like her love of bluegrass music and writing, Huber’s devotion to real food has become a creative outlet that allows her to share what’s inside of her. And one of the discoveries she made in her journey is that the food doesn’t have to be fussy or gourmet to taste good.

For example, one of the recipes she shares in the book is a simple pot of beans she made while falling apart both physically and emotionally in Costa Rica. The beans helped her put her broken pieces back together again.

“I had never made beans from scratch, and that pot of beans nourished me in a deep way,” she said. “We give a piece of ourselves to that act of cooking, and it imbues the food with something more.”

One of the things she dislikes about America, she said, is that when people cook real food, from scratch, they get disparaged as a “gourmet” or a “foodie.” Huber is determined to change that attitude.

“These foods are not complicated,” she said. “They’re very simple foods from cultures around the world. We’ve been brainwashed that that’s abnormal when it’s actually the norm.”

During the first few days of the fire, Huber made a roast chicken for her family, which included her mother, who had to be evacuated from the Villa Capri’s assisted living, and for her father, who was evacuated from Oakmont,

She planned to turn the two carcasses into a giant pot of chicken soup — the ultimate comfort food for the soul — and find someone in need to serve it to.

“With the chicken soup, I want to bring comfort to people,” she said. “We’re nurtured much more deeply when real food is our love — there’s something deeper that connects us to all those around us. You want to give and contribute to the greater whole.”

___

The following recipes are from Lia Huber, author of “Nourished: A memoir of Food, Faith and Enduring Love.”

“I learned how to make a version of this in Cuernavaca with the pre-Colombian basalt molcajete. In this recipe, I use a blender for less fuss and a smoother texture.”

Roasted Tomato and Chile Salsa

Makes 1 cup

2 medium guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded and deveined

1 jalapeño pepper

1/2 medium onion, peeled and cut into 3 wedges

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 plum tomato

Sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice

Cut chiles in half so they lay flat. Toast chiles on a comal or cast-iron skillet over medium high heat for 30-60 seconds per side and transfer to a blender.

Place the jalapeño, onion, garlic and tomato on the comal and roast 10-12 minutes, turning often, until semi-charred and softened.

While vegetables are roasting, blend the chiles until they’re pulverized. Add jalapeño, onion and garlic to the blender. Peel and core the tomato and add to the blender with 1/4 cup water. Add a generous pinch of salt and the lime juice and pulse until just smooth. Let sit for 20 minutes to let flavors come together. Keeps in the refrigerator for up to a week.

___

“Chilorio is a dish from Sinaloa, Mexico, of shredded pork in a rich, spicy sauce. Serve it with tortillas, guacamole, and limes.”

Chilorio

Serves 6 to 8

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of fat and cut into 2-inch chunks

Sea salt

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1⁄4 stick cinnamon

1 onion, quartered

5 garlic cloves

6 ancho chiles, stemmed, halved, seeded, and deveined

1⁄2 cup cider vinegar

1⁄4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or lard

Place the pork shoulder in a Dutch oven and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Add a pinch of salt and the bay leaf to the pot and bring to a boil, uncovered. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 40 to 50 minutes, until the meat is tender and can easily be pulled apart.

While the pork is cooking, make the sauce. Toast the cumin seeds and cinnamon on a comal or in a large cast-iron pan over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Transfer to a blender and pulverize. Char the onion and garlic on the comal for 5 to 8 minutes, turning occasionally, and transfer to the blender.

While the onion and garlic are charring, place the chiles in a bowl with 1 cup of the simmering pork broth and let soften for 15 minutes. Then transfer to the blender along with a generous pinch of salt, 1⁄2 cup of the broth, the vinegar, orange juice, and oregano. Blend until smooth (add more pork broth if needed to blend) and set aside.

When the pork is done, shred the meat with two forks. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat and add the pork. Brown the pork in the oil for 6 to 8 minutes, turning frequently. Then lower the heat to medium-low, add the sauce to the pan, and sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat everything and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan often with a stiff spatula, until the sauce has thickened, darkened, and coated the meat.

___

“Frijoles de Olla are a traditional dish of brothy beans cooked in an earthenware pot (an olla) that are hearty enough to be a meal in and of themselves. The recipes I followed when I was in Costa Rica — from Diana Kennedy and Rick Bayless — followed a simple equation of beans, lard, an onion or garlic and epazote. I’ve taken the liberty of adding a few more goodies that I’ve appended on throughout the years. This recipe makes a big batch, but leftovers freeze beautifully.”

Frijoles de Olla

Serves 10-12

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 large poblano chiles, seeded and chopped into ½-inch pieces

4 garlic cloves, smashed

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons ground ancho chile

1 1/2 cups dried black beans, rinsed and soaked overnight (or fast-soaked in a pressure cooker)

Sea salt

Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion, poblanos and garlic, and sauté 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until the onion is golden brown. Add cumin, coriander, oregano, and ancho chile and sauté 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add the beans, a generous pinch of salt, and 6 cups cold water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until the beans are tender.

Using a potato masher, mash the beans until there’s a mix of whole beans and creamy mashed beans.

___

“This recipe is a fun one to assemble as guests arrive so they can see the transformation — how the layers flip neatly as it bakes — when the cake comes out of the oven. Cajeta is a sort of Mexican caramel made from goat’s milk; you can find it at Mexican markets.”

Pastel Imposible

Serves 12

1 1/2 cups cajeta (or dulce de leche)

For chocolate cake batter:

1-¾ cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups buttermilk

For flan batter:

6 large eggs

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 14-ounce can condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Grease a 10-inch round cake pan with butter, all the way up the sides. Spread cajeta evenly on the bottom of the pan. Preheat the oven to 350.

Make the chocolate cake batter by whisking together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugars for 2-3 minutes, until fluffy and light. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

Reduce the speed to low and add one third of the flour mixture, then half of the buttermilk, just until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then beat in half of the remaining flour mixture, followed by the buttermilk and the rest of the flour, just until combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

Make the flan batter by combining the eggs, evaporated milk, condensed milk and vanilla extract in a blender and blending until smooth.

Pour flan batter on top of chocolate cake batter. Place pan in a large roasting pan and fill the roasting pan with enough hot water to reach halfway up the cake pan. Bake for 60-90 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove cake from the oven, run a sharp knife around the edge, and let cool completely on a cake rack. Refrigerate until set and cold. To serve, place cake pan on the stove for a few seconds to melt the cajeta slightly. Run a knife around the edge once more, then invert the cake onto a platter. Serve with cajeta spooned over the top.

Staff writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Most Popular Stories
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Burning Man shelters to be used to house fire victims
Debris removal at locked-down senior care facility under investigation
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert