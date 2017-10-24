Seasonal Pantry: Firefighters share firehouse favorites to feed a crowd

When firefighters are not putting out fires, saving lives, delivering babies and stabilizing patients who have had heart attacks and such, they are at the firehouse, typically on 24-hour shifts. When there are no emergencies, they clean and, as necessary, repair their equipment.

They also cook, and they are very, very good at it. Often, a particular firefighter will have a specialty or two and they will rotate who takes the role of chef, who assists and who relaxes.

Over the years, firefighters throughout the country collect their recipes and publish cookbooks. “Firehouse Cooking” was first published in 1994 by Islandog Publications in Rochester, New York, and revised several times. I feel very lucky to have a copy signed by its author, R. G. Adams. It includes recipes from firehouses throughout the country.

“Firehouse Food: Cooking with San Francisco Firefighters” by George Dolese and Steve Siegelman was published by Chronicle Books in 2003. It includes recipes from firehouses in San Francisco and reveals many of the changes in how we eat. The one published in 1994 does not have a single mention, for example, of balsamic vinegar; several recipes in the 2003 book include it.

The recipes are more in the home-cooking style and not a restaurant-style, which means they are robust, earthy, delicious and not fussy. And each one expresses a visceral sense of what it means to share such foods with your colleagues. There is a warmth, an exuberance, about them all that lets us all know that these men and women really enjoy both what they eat and the preparation of it.

It has been our pleasure — and by “our” I mean our vast local food community — to feed firefighters not just from the Bay Area but from nearby regions and states who have done so much to save us during the last few weeks at a time when they have not been able to feed themselves.

I suspect we’ve done a good job.

This dish, which I included in my book, “California Home Cooking “(Harvard Common Press, 1996), comes from “San Francisco Firehouse Favorites,” published in 1965 and mysteriously missing from my book shelves. The recipe was contributed by fireman Art Treganza of Airport Rescue Co. Number 3, who advises to squeeze together each cockle or clam before cooking them. If they are filled with mud, they will open; discard them. It is excellent advice.

Firehouse Clams and Rice

Serves 4 to 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white or yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 shallot, minced

1-2 serranos, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

— Kosher salt

3/4 cup basmati or other long-grain white rice

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups fish stock or chicken stock

3 cups water

2 pounds small clams or cockles in their shells, washed thoroughly

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup (2 ounces) grated dry Jack or similar cheese, optional

— Black pepper in a mill

Heat the olive oil in a heavy pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and shallot, and sauté until they are soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the serranos and parsley and sauté 2 minutes more.