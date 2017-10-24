s
Seasonal Pantry: Firefighters share firehouse favorites to feed a crowd

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 24, 2017, 2:11PM


When firefighters are not putting out fires, saving lives, delivering babies and stabilizing patients who have had heart attacks and such, they are at the firehouse, typically on 24-hour shifts. When there are no emergencies, they clean and, as necessary, repair their equipment.

They also cook, and they are very, very good at it. Often, a particular firefighter will have a specialty or two and they will rotate who takes the role of chef, who assists and who relaxes.

Over the years, firefighters throughout the country collect their recipes and publish cookbooks. “Firehouse Cooking” was first published in 1994 by Islandog Publications in Rochester, New York, and revised several times. I feel very lucky to have a copy signed by its author, R. G. Adams. It includes recipes from firehouses throughout the country.

“Firehouse Food: Cooking with San Francisco Firefighters” by George Dolese and Steve Siegelman was published by Chronicle Books in 2003. It includes recipes from firehouses in San Francisco and reveals many of the changes in how we eat. The one published in 1994 does not have a single mention, for example, of balsamic vinegar; several recipes in the 2003 book include it.

The recipes are more in the home-cooking style and not a restaurant-style, which means they are robust, earthy, delicious and not fussy. And each one expresses a visceral sense of what it means to share such foods with your colleagues. There is a warmth, an exuberance, about them all that lets us all know that these men and women really enjoy both what they eat and the preparation of it.

It has been our pleasure — and by “our” I mean our vast local food community — to feed firefighters not just from the Bay Area but from nearby regions and states who have done so much to save us during the last few weeks at a time when they have not been able to feed themselves.

I suspect we’ve done a good job.

___

This dish, which I included in my book, “California Home Cooking “(Harvard Common Press, 1996), comes from “San Francisco Firehouse Favorites,” published in 1965 and mysteriously missing from my book shelves. The recipe was contributed by fireman Art Treganza of Airport Rescue Co. Number 3, who advises to squeeze together each cockle or clam before cooking them. If they are filled with mud, they will open; discard them. It is excellent advice.

Firehouse Clams and Rice

Serves 4 to 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white or yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 shallot, minced

1-2 serranos, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

— Kosher salt

3/4 cup basmati or other long-grain white rice

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups fish stock or chicken stock

3 cups water

2 pounds small clams or cockles in their shells, washed thoroughly

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup (2 ounces) grated dry Jack or similar cheese, optional

— Black pepper in a mill

Heat the olive oil in a heavy pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and shallot, and sauté until they are soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the serranos and parsley and sauté 2 minutes more.

Season with salt, add the rice, and stir with a wooden spoon until all the grains are coated with oil, about 2 minutes.

Add the wine, the stock and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer, covered, for 12 minutes, or until the rice is barely tender. Add the clams, stir, and cook over medium heat until the clams open, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add more water if needed for a soup-like, but not to thin, consistency.

Remove from the heat, stir in the cilantro and the cheese, if using. Taste, correct for salt, and add several turns of black pepper. Stir, ladle into soup bowls, and enjoy right away.

___

This recipe comes from a San Francisco firefighter named Bob Lopez of Truck 9, who learned to make it from his mother. It is one of many traditional versions. Lopez likes to serve it wrapped in soft corn tortillas and topped with sour cream and cilantro, with the rice and beans alongside.

Chili Verde

Serves 6

1 pound tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds boneless pork butt, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 fresh jalapeños, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

— Kosher salt

— Corn tortillas, hot

— Sour cream, or Mexican crema

— Cilantro leaves, chopped

— White rice or Mexican rice

— Cooked pinto beans, seasoned with salt and garlic

Set a large, deep skillet over high heat, add the tomatillos and toast them in the pan until they are lightly browned, about 5 minutes; agitate the pan as they cook so that they do not burn. Transfer them to a food processor or blender and pulse to form a smooth purée. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Pour the olive oil into the skillet, add the pork and brown it on all sides. Stir in the jalapeños and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes. Season with salt.

Pour in the puréed tomatillos, stir, and bring to boil. Reduce the heat so that the liquid simmers very gently. Cover and continue to cook until the pork is as tender as butter, about 2 to 2½ hours.

Remove from the heat, taste, and correct for salt.

To serve, wrap the tortillas in tea towels to keep them warm. Put the sour cream or crema and the cilantro in small bowls. Set these ingredients and the rice and beans on the table, with the chili verde alongside so that guests can help themselves.

___

These ribs are from Marty Vewrhaeg, a San Francisco firefighter working with Engine 13. The kitchen at Station 13 is filled with large restaurant-sized spice containers and he experimented with all of them until he came up with this version. Coleslaw and cornbread made great accompaniments.

Slow-roasted Baby Back Ribs

Serves 4 to 6

8-10 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon dried paprika

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried thyme

— Black pepper in a mill

4 pounds (2 slabs) baby back pork ribs

2 cups Fireboat Barbecue Sauce (recipe follows)

Put the garlic cloves into a large suribachi or mortar, add the salt and use a wooden pestle to grind the garlic to a paste. Add the sugar, paprika, oregano and thyme and mix thoroughly. Season generously with black pepper.

Rub the spice paste into the ribs and set aside for 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Make the sauce and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Set the ribs on rimmed baking sheets that have been lightly oiled. Cook the ribs until the meat is very, very tender, about 2½ hours; turn the racks twice while cooking.

Remove the ribs from the oven, baste thoroughly with the sauce and cook for 15 minutes more, until the sauce is just beginning to caramelize. Slice and serve hot, with the remaining sauce on the side.

Fireboat Barbecue Sauce

Makes about 3 cups

3 cups beef broth or stock

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

½ cup Dijon mustard

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup white vinegar

1 cup, packed, brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1-3 teaspoons red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons liquid smoke

Combine all of the ingredients in a heavy saucepan set over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to very low and simmer the mixture for 1½ to 2 hours, until it rich and thick. Stir now and then, and if it seems to be reducing too quickly, add water, ¼ cup at a time, and adjust the heat. Remove from the heat and cool. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

