Now that the holiday marathon is over — phew! — it’s time to hit the road and explore a few food and wine festivals happening across Northern California.

And, if you time it carefully, you could show up at all three of these festivals that celebrate locavore eating and drinking during the slower winter months. Here’s a possible itinerary for your foodie road trip:

— The Taste of Yosemite is first out of the gate, bringing together renowned chefs from Wine Country and beyond at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel to share their cuisine through cooking demos, receptions and five-course dinners while surrounded by lovely, white blankets of snow.

Session 1 from Jan. 7 to 9 features Brian Streeter of Cakebread Cellars in Napa, plus Ryan Scott of 2 Go in San Francisco, Session 2 from Jan. 10 to 11 features three San Francisco chefs: Sarah & Evan Rich of Rich Table, Annie Somerville of Greens and Jason Fox of Commonwealth.

Sessions 3 will showcase Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu in Sebastopol. Sessions 4 from Jan. 28 to 30 highlights Peggy Smith and Sue Conley of Cowgirl Creamery.

For a complete line-up of chefs and rates, go to travelyosemite.com. Lodging packages start at $260 per night and are available at both the Majestic Yosemite Hotel and Yosemite Valley Lodge.

— The Napa Truffle Festival will dig up the dirt on these earthy delicacies from Jan. 12 to 15 throughout the storied wine valley. Many events are already sold out, but there are waiting lists and possible openings for mushroom forays, truffle seminars and winery lunches. The All About Truffles event, new this year, takes place Jan. 15 at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.

The free Truffle Festival Marketplace event takes place on Jan. 15 at the Oxbow Public Market and features cooking demon, wine tasting and a chance to buy truffles and meet the trusty, truffle-sniffing dogs. For reservations, go to napatrufflefestival.com. The festival is presented by the American Truffle Company.

— If you’re on the seafood diet, you may want to head up north to the annual Mendocino Crab, Wine and Beer Festival from Jan. 19 to 28. Highlights of this savory celebration include e crab feeds at Mendocino’s Crown Hall on Jan. 26 and 27, the Cioppino Dinner Jan. 26 at Fort Bragg’s Pentecost Hall and the Crab Cake Cook-Off and Wine Tasting Competition Jan. 27 in Fort Bragg.

For information on other events, including winemaker dinners, crab cruises, cooking classes and more, go to mendocino.com.

