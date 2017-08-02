Winner Outfitters has produced outdoor products for more than a decade — with an emphasis on hammocks — for name-brand companies. Recently they’ve channeled their expertise into a hammock line of their own, creating an extremely popular double hammock that offers quality at a bargain price.

The Double Camping Hammock is easy to bring along on all sorts of outdoor adventures, including backpacking, camping, trips to the beach or lake and even just backyard siestas. You can use the hammock to sleep outside beneath the stars, read a book while shaded by overhanging trees or just take a midday snooze. Made from super-light and super-strong 210T parachute nylon, the hammock reduces into a tiny bag that can hang from a backpack or nestle into a duffle. It supports up to 500 pounds and measures 118 inches by 78 inches, just perfect for two adults or a few small kids.

Setup and breakdown are quick and easy, and all the equipment you’ll need is included with the purchase: two thick 137-inch ropes, two 24-inch tree-friendly straps and two solid steel caribiners. Comes in four colors: Dark Green/Green, Khaki/Grey, Red/Charcoal and Sky Blue/Blue. Machine washable. Money-back guarantee. $26.99. winneroutfitters.com.