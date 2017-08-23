Cyclists race to give back to Trione-Annadel State Park

Looking for other bike races to do in the fall? Check out some of these options coming up: Tour De Fox – Wine Country Where: Kendall Jackson Winery, Santa Rosa When: Aug. 26, 2017 What: 73-mile, 51-mile, 31.5 mile and 10-mile ride options. Proceeds will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the local GOALS Foundation. Info: tourdefox.michaeljfox.org Levi’s GranFondo Where: Downtown Santa Rosa When: Sept. 30, 2017 What: 11 different route options. Proceeds benefit the King Ridge Foundation. Info: levisgranfondo.com DG Ghilotti Cup/Santa Rosa Cup/Cyclocross Tournament When: Nov. 10-12, 207 Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds/Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa, Calif. What: Multi-route options Info: bikemonkey.net/srcup Stetina’s Sierra Prospect When: Sept. 24, 2017 Where: Northstar Resort, Lake Tahoe, Calif. What: 50-mile and 98-mile route options. Proceeds benefit the High Fives Foundation. Info: sierraprospect.com

Ask a local where to ride your mountain bike in Santa Rosa and the most common answer will be Trione-Annadel State Park. The miles of trails in the more than 5,000-acre park provide a wide variety of options for new and seasoned riders, and one local mountain bike race is on a mission to raise money to give back to the park they call their own.

On a Sunday morning earlier this month, nearly 300 mountain bikers of all levels gathered to race in the Annadel Classic, where all proceeds are funneled back into park and trail maintenance.

The race, in the seventh year of its evolution, remains a draw for both weekend warriors and pros alike. The race offers both a short 19-mile course and a long 25-mile course looping around the girth of the park.

“This is our backyard,” says race director Carlos Perez, who also owns the local timing company Bike Monkey which put on the race. “A lot of people fell in love with mountain biking here and we wanted to do something positive for the parks, as well as showcase the area.”

It’s also caused local bike shop owners to come up with their own ways to contribute back to the park.

“[Annadel] is being loved to death a little bit,” said Shane Bresnyan, one of the owners of Trail House, a recently opened hybrid local bar/coffee/bike shop near Howarth Park. “The parks aren’t going to be able to do anything about it, so we need to take the bull by the horns and just get it done.”

Bresnyan chatted with fellow local bike shops Breakaway Bikes, Bike Peddler, NorCal Bike Sport and Echelon and each agreed to donate money to sponsor a trail day with the Sonoma County Trails Council, which spearheads trail work days in Annadel. Some of the shops presented their donation as part of the race weekend’s festivities.

“It’s a positive thing,” said Bresnyan, “We need to be the true, local bike shops.”

The event drew riders from far and wide, including Fairfax resident Cathy Chevron, 48, who came up with her Marin-based mountain bike team ACME Bikes to race the long course for the first time.

“I’m hoping to get under three hours,” said Chevron at the start of the race, which began in the parking lot of the Environmental Discovery Center in Spring Lake Regional Park. Chevron succeeded, despite missing a turn and getting bitten by yellow jackets. “I had a rough start, but it was still a fun day and a great event.”

Perez is continually looking for new ways to build the Annadel Classic into a true destination race. Some of those new ways included a new calendar of events surrounding this year’s Annadel Classic, with multiple smaller events on Saturday that lead up to the Sunday morning race.

“We’ve been experimenting the last few years,” said Perez. “We really want to create a more inclusive event weekend, especially since Sonoma County is such an epicenter for outdoor activities.”

The event menu for Saturday seemed to hold the right combination, including a variety of group rides like a family fun bike ride in Howarth Park; beginner, intermediate and advanced rides starting from Trail House and Breakaway Bikes; a women’s only ride; and an all-day open session at the city’s new pump track in northwest Santa Rosa.