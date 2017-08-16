HIKE WITH HOUNDS, AUG. 17

Santa Rosa: Take a scenic walk with your friendly, well-behaved dog at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 3820 Petaluma Hill Road, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Bring water for your dog, waste bags and a leash no longer than six feet. Meet at the Petaluma Hill Road trailhead. Registration required at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. Parking $7. Call 707-483-0940.

DISCOVER NATURE, AUG. 18

Santa Rosa: Adventurer Jason Mark discusses the need for the mystery and the magic of the wilderness in suburban settings in his lecture, “Finding the Wild in Everyday Living,” 7 p.m. in the Dwight Center of Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. A $10 donation is suggested, but students can attend for free. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Visit pepperwoodpreserve.org for details.

GARDEN WORK, AUG. 19

Larkfield: Bring the family to weed, mulch and plant at the Larkfield Community Garden at Maddux Ranch Regional Park, 4655 Lavell Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bring a hat, water bottle and wear layered clothing. Call 707-565-3356 or visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for more information.

MEDITATION HIKE, AUG. 19

Occidental: Take a healing and rejuvenating docent-led meditation hike, then enjoy a 45-minute yoga class in the Bohemia Ecological Preserve, 6773 Bohemian Highway just past Westminster Woods, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring water and a yoga mat or blanket, sunscreen and $25. Registration required at landpaths.org. Email outings@LandPaths.org or call 707-524-9318 for more details.

TOUR DE FOX, AUG. 26

Santa Rosa: Register for the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s annual charity Tour de Fox bicycle ride in Sonoma County to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road. Choose among 70-, 54-, 35- and 10-mile rides that begin between 8 and 10 a.m. A festival with live music, wine, beer, food and kid-friendly activities follows between noon and 4:30 p.m. at Kendall- Jackson Wine Estates. Walk-up registration available the day of the event. There is a separate fee for the festival except for participating bicycle riders. Registration and full details available at tourdefox.michaeljfox.org

CLIMATE CHANGE, AUG. 26

Glen Ellen: UC Berkeley professor of Ecosystems Sciences John Harte discusses whether civilization can survive climate change, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12. $35 for members, $45 non-members. Gates open 5 p.m. Refreshments, beer and wine for sale. Details at quarryhillbg.org/page131.html

James Lanaras