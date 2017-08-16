Combining a wealth of high-end tech functions with bottom-line simplicity has made the Elemnta leading bike computer. Ease of use begins with setup, when the Elemnt uses your smartphone’s capabilities to automate the process. Later, the bike computer’s Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and ANT+ dual-band capabilities make it a snap to link phone, cycling sensors (smart trainers, power meters) and other devices; and to sync ride data, download maps and update software.

Enroute with Elemnt mounted on your bike, you can enter a destination or address and get a cycling-optimized route with turn-by-turn navigation. Large buttons toggle easily, allowing you to easily follow routes; track distance, speed, and power output; receive text, phone and email alerts and a lot more. The moderately large 2.7-inch Daybright screen delivers visibility quickly in high-glare or low-light conditions, and screen-switching or zooming is easily done. Elemnt also works with Kickr/Snap indoor bike trainers, allowing you to replicate real-world routes using GPS files.

Elemnt weighs 3.5 ounces, has an IPX7 waterproof rating, comes with three mounts (Out Front, TT, Stem), and its rechargeable battery is good up to 17 hours. $329. www.wahoofitness.com.

In Sonoma County, Wahoo products are carried by Trail House, Bike Peddler, NorCal Bikesport (all in Santa Rosa), Bici Sport (Petaluma). For other locations, visit the Wahoo website here.