When you’re chugging down a beautiful trail, happy in the moment, it can be frustrating to stop in your tracks every time you need something. While your hiking companion waits, you shrug out of your pack, rest it on a rock or a patch of grass, and search inside for that map, energy bar, smartphone, camera, or whatever you need.

Now a North Bay company called Clakit has come up with a storage solution that puts frequently-used items at your fingertips, in pouches clipped securely to your backpack’s front shoulder straps, where they’re easily accessible. The patented, industrial-strength nylon clips, which wrap around the straps, attach in seconds and lock firmly in place so the pouches don’t slide around. Watch a video on the product website that shows how the pouches work.

Clakit pouches come in five sizes. The 6”x3.5” Pocket Pouch, made of lightweight cordura, fits items like smartphones, wallets, snacks, or security sprays; it also has a thin pocket for money. The larger two-zipper-and-flap pouch, made of strong waterproof 1000D nylon, has two zipped pockets and one flapped pocket for carrying multiple items. Three other pouches complete the roster, with costs ranging from $14.95 to $19.95. For more information, check out clakit.com.