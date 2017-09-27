If you’re a beginning paddler looking to buy your first kayak and try placid waters, an inexpensive, newbie- friendly inflatable craft — one that’s highly rated and known for both stability and durability — may be the perfect choice.

By captaining that first ship, you’ll learn enough to eventually choose a more advanced kayak to one day explore more challenging waters.

The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak is perfect for beginners. The K2 seats two adults (maximum weight capacity of 350 pounds) and looks sharp.

A recreational craft, it’s intended for simple fun on lakes, streams and other calm waterways (not on white water, ocean, or for carrying lots of camping gear). Because it’s inflatable, you won’t need to buy special car racks — it comes with a high-output pump for quick inflation, via a Boston valve.

The K2 is made from rugged vinyl, a removable skeg provides directional stability and it has a comfy inflatable I-beam floor for additional structural rigidity. The two seats have adjustable backrests and a grab line and handle are provided on each end.

Included are a U. S. Coast Guard I.D., a carry bag, a repair patch kit and two 86-inch aluminum oars. It costs $120.

Intex products are carried by major Sonoma County retail stores, including Big 5, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot.

Visit intexcorp.com to learn more.