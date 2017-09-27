The Bureau of Land Management is offering free, guided nature hikes this fall along the Mendocino County coastline in the Point Arena-Stornetta Unit of the California Coastal National Monument.

The “Coastal Explorers” talk on Oct. 7 and Nov. 4 is an easy 2-mile guided hike. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Bend in the Road footpath access at the Point Arena-Stornetta unit.

For more of a challenge, try the “Hike the Coast,” a moderately difficult, three-hour 8-mile guided hike on Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the Point Arena City Hall footpath access of the Point Arena-Stornetta Unit.

Bring water and wear appropriate shoes and clothing.

Register for the hikes by calling Emily Cheung at the Ukiah Field Office, 707-468-4000.

The Point Arena-Stornetta Unit between Arena Cove and the Garcia River encompasses a windswept landscape with striking bluffs that in some locations are pierced by blowholes where rising tides force gusts of salt-laced air and occasional geysers of water.

The Point Arena-Stornetta Unit contains the southernmost shore pine forest, and it is where the 44-mile Garcia River flows into the Pacific Ocean.

The Point Arena-Stornetta Unit contains 8 miles of marked paths and is available for day use only.

Dogs must be on a leash and motorized vehicles are prohibited.