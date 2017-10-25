Halloween guide to Sonoma County's pumpkin patches

Halloween has approached us scary fast. Soon enough, porches will be lit with goofy pumpkins and chilling jack-o-lanterns for your little monsters to marvel at while they beg for their well deserved Halloween candy. Sonoma County has some of the best pumpkin patches and Halloween activities for the whole family to enjoy. So for those days leading up to our favorite spooky night of the year, check out our favorite go-to spots for your Halloween themed fun.

﻿The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch ﻿(5157 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407)

The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch has Halloween games galore for all ages. Enjoy a hay bale ride or climb to the top of the high pyramid. Let your kids enjoy the corn play box, tire swing set, hay bale maze, and John Deere pedal trike races. Don't forget to also check out the sunflower maze, bounce house, inflatable slide, petting farm, photo booth and pumpkin decorating area. The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday's from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

santarosapumpkinpatch.com

﻿Muelrath Ranches ﻿(3800 Walker Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95407)

Every Friday and Saturday night from 6-9 p.m., go to Muelrath Ranches and enjoy “Campfire in the Corral” where you can roast a hot dog and marshmallows, enjoy some hot cider and cookies, and/or take a night time hay ride. We can't forget to mention the Taco Wagon they have over the weekends, as well. Hay rides, pumpkin sling shots, and a jump house are some of the activities that the kids can enjoy. Muelrath Ranches is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

muelrathspumpkins.com

﻿Petaluma Pumpkin Patch ﻿(450 Stony Point Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952)

A giant carnival slide, jumpies, and pony rides are just some of the activities that the whole family can enjoy together. The pumpkin patch also has weekend food vendors to ensure you get the full Fall experience. You can check out their website for a full list of weekend events.

petalumapumpkinpatch.com

﻿McClelland's Dairy ﻿(6475 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, CA 94952)

We'd like to first mention that McClelland's Dairy is offering free of charge pumpkin patch activities and lunch for victims of the Sonoma County Fire. We love hearing about our community being so giving. Among the activities that you and your family can enjoy are the giant slide, petting farm where you can also watch cows being milked, hay maze, seed sand box, tire swings, hay rides and the popular pumpkin blaster. For the older crew you can enjoy their spooky haunted house and haunted forest. McClelland's Dairy is open Friday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

mcclellandsdairy.com/pumpkin-patch

﻿Eastside Seasonal Farm ﻿(5834 Petaluma Hill Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404)

Eastside Seasonal Farm has all of the cute farm animals that the kids are sure to enjoy. Climb the hay pyramid, ride the hay ride, or get lost in the corn maze. Have a blast playing bean bag toss or outdoor bowling. Once you're exhausted from all of that fun, enjoy some picnicking or check out their concession stand. All of this excitement is available to you on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Enjoy some special hours on the creepiest day of the year (October 31) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

eastsideseasonalfarm.com