There’s plenty of goodwill sipping in Wine Country, and Wednesday’s event at the Whiskey Tip in Sebastopol will likely reel in some big donations for fire relief.

The benefit, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., will funnel 100% the proceeds to Redwood Credit Union Fire Relief Fund. Marty Paradise, one of the organizers, said the goal is to raise $10,000.

“People are still sleeping in tents,” Paradise said. “They still need two to three meals a day. They still need to buy stuff. They need cash.”

Bands like Soulistar, Everyday Freak and Flatbroke & Busted will be playing and the Whiskey Tip is at 1910 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

Paradise and two of his friends are the trio behind the event. Paradise is owner and operator of Paradise Tours and a local private chef; JC Flugger is owner of JC Christopher CO Dry Rub; and Michelle Cuccia is the owner of Bella Luna Wellness. These three have teamed up to feed and entertain the community for the long haul. They are creating on-going special events for first responders and evacuees, to feed hundreds of Sonoma County fire victims.

Paradise credits Cuccia for coming up with the idea.

“It’s just something you have to do for your community,” he said.

Find out more at facebook.com/whiskeytipsr.