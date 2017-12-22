When people come home for the holidays to Wine Country, they expect exceptional service. Code for “exceptional service” means a great lineup of wines to uncork every night, in between celebrations. Here’s a delightful range of every day, budget-savvy wines that will keep your guests exceptionally served.

Pieropan, 2016 Soave Classico, Italy, 12%, $20. A pretty white with stone fruit – white peach and nectarine. Silky texture. Bright acidity. Great minerality. Lovely.

Fogline Vineyards, 2016 Cloud 12 Vineyard Sonoma Coast Rosé of Syrah, 14.8%, $28. A pretty rosé with bright and lively notes of watermelon, cherry, strawberry and mineral. Bright acidity. A crisp watermelon finish.

Olema, 2016 Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.2%, $15. This is a budget-savvy chardonnay with flavors of ripe apple, caramel, riding on crisp acid. Full-bodied. Lingering finish. Well crafted.

Garnet Vineyards, 2014 Stanly Ranch Vineyard, Carneros Pinot Noir, 14.4%, $30. This is a striking pinot –– tangy cherry and strawberry fruit –– with a high-toned note of rhubarb. Great mineralty and a kick of spice. Well crafted.

Rodney Strong, 2014 Cooley Ranch, North Coast, Sonoma County Syrah, 14.5%, $30. A complex syrah with a range of flavors –– cassis, blackberry, toast and espresso. A unique style of syrah, less boisterous, more supple.