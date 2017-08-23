TOUR DE FOX, AUG. 26

Santa Rosa: Register for the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s annual charity Tour de Fox bicycle ride in Sonoma County to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road. Choose among 70-, 54-, 35- and 10-mile rides that begin between 8 and 10 a.m. A festival with live music, wine, beer, food and kid-friendly activities follows between noon and 4:30 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates. Walk-up registration available the day of the event. There is a separate fee for the festival except for participating bicycle riders. Registration and full details available at tourdefox.michaeljfox.org

CLIMATE CHANGE, AUG. 26

Glen Ellen: UC Berkeley professor of Ecosystems Sciences John Harte discusses whether civilization can survive climate change, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12. $35 for members, $45 nonmembers. Gates open 5 p.m. Refreshments, beer and wine for sale. Details at quarryhillbg.org/page131.html

FAMILY WALK, AUG. 26

Santa Rosa: Free informative 1.5-mile walk at a slow pace geared toward families with kids at Pepperwood Preserve, 2139 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet at the Dwight Center and stay after the walk to have a picnic. Free, but donations accepted. Backpacks welcome but not strollers. Visit pepperwoodpreserve.org for information.

FAMILY PADDLE, AUG. 26

Santa Rosa: Learn basic paddling techniques on the calm water of Spring Lake, at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Bring your paddle vessel or rent one at Spring Lake. Reservations are $15 per person and $12 to rent a one- or two-person kayak. Parking, $7. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov or call 707-483-0940 for information.

FOREST WALK, AUG. 26

Jenner: Learn about redwood trees during an interactive, family stroll through the redwood groves of Stillwater Cove Regional Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 22455 Highway 1. Bring water and a snack. Parking, $7. Call 707-565-7888. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

WALK AND PICNIC, AUG. 28

Healdsburg: Community picnic and 2- to 3-mile summer evening walk with LandPaths’ staff member Heather Knoll through the woods of Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at 499 Arabian Way. Bring water, a picnic meal and blanket. Family friendly event for all ages. Visit landpaths.org for details.

MORNING WALK, AUG. 29

Santa Rosa: Enjoy a morning, 2-mile guided stroll along Irwin Creek to Lower Stone Farm from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Suitable for adults and kids age 9 and older. Meet at Heron Hall for hot drinks and a snack. $15 preregistration required at lagunafoundation.org.

WINGING IT, AUG. 30

Forestville: Join experienced birding guide Dave LaCasse on a 2-hour walk to learn and identify local birds at Wohler Bridge River Access, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 9765 Wohler Road. Stay for the entire hike or return to the starting point at your leisure. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair. Parking, $7. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for information.