The Press Democrat’s inaugural Fearless Forecast a year ago challenged Sonoma County clairvoyants to predict 2017 North Bay events. That included Cotati crystal ball gazers, Penngrove palm readers, Duncans Mills diviners and Occidental oracles, along with Santa Rosa soothsayers and the like.

We supplied 20 questions about sports, government, weather, housing and public transportation and even promised two $100 gift cards — one for the person prognosticating the best and the other resulting from a blind draw. What was clear from the overwhelming response of entries was that many in Sonoma C/ounty envision themselves as master mediums or awesome augurs.

Two entrants tied with 12 correct answers each: Mark Vallerga of Rohnert Park and Joe Mauer of Santa Rosa. So it came down to the tiebreaker: How many Russian River king salmon will be counted returning to spawn in the 2016-17 season? The answer was 1,062, vaulting Vallerga and his guess of 1,731 into the top spot. He wins a $100 gift card. As does Debra Quintanilla of Santa Rosa, whose name was drawn at random from the 114 entries.

Since everyone had so much fun, we’re reprising the Fearless Forecast again for 2018. The prizes will remain the same — two $100 gift cards — but, of course, the bulk of questions will change.

