SUNNYVALE — A man and woman suspected of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl were arrested Thursday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Blanca Torres and Hector Garcia, both 39, have been charged with seven felony county of lewd acts against a minor, according to Sunnyvale police Capt. Shawn Ahearn.

Police say Torres was babysitting the girl for a friend when the assaults occurred. The girl’s mother went to police headquarters when she became suspicious that something had occurred, Ahearn said.

Police say they a search of Torres’ phone revealed browser searches for child pornography.

Torres has shared residences with other families in the past and may have offered babysitting services to other families and friends, according to police. However, police have not identified other victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to to contact Detective DiGiovanna at 408-730-7297.