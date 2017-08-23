(1 of ) Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(2 of ) Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C. Ezra and his family said the wanted to come to the Isle of Palms because they wanted to be on the beach and the city of Isle of Palms was giving away solar glasses. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
(3 of ) Lee Cooper, from England, wears his protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
(4 of ) Students from Davison High School look at the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 from Cardinal Stadium in Davison, Mich. (Roberto Acosta/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
(5 of ) Thirteen-year-olds Halle Meister and Skylar Anthony, bottom left and right, look at the solar eclipse with their eclipse glasses at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)
(6 of ) U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Henderson of Mississippi videoing giraffes at Nashville Zoo on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in early stages of the eclipse in Nashville, Tenn. Henderson would later send information to scientists studying animal reaction. (AP Photo/Seth Borenstein)
(7 of ) Blake Davis, 10, of Coral Springs, Fla., looks through solar glasses as he watches the eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
(8 of ) Fans lining the outfield wall at Volunteer Stadium take time out from watching an International elimination baseball game between Reynosa, Mexico and Seoul, South Korea at the Little League World Series tournament to take in the eclipse between innings in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(9 of ) IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL - Actress and Royal Caribbean Adventurist, Shay Mitchell bears witness to the Great American Eclipse aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, on Monday, Aug. 21. The ship set sail along the path of totality, offering Mitchell and fellow passengers an unobstructed view at sea. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Royal Caribbean International/AP Images)
(10 of ) Rob Garner, a welder from Rock Island, Ill., keeps watching the solar eclipse through his welding helmet even after the majority of the crowd which filled the Moline Library parking had gone home Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Moine, Ill. (Todd Mizener/The Rock Island Argus via AP)
(11 of ) After their wedding ceremony, groom and bride, Nathan Mauger, Connie Young with family and friends, toast to the solar eclipse from the Rose Garden in Manito Park, Monday, Aug 21, 2017, in Spokane, Wash. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
(12 of ) Terry Abrams, of Tarzana, Calif., looks at a solar eclipse over Bald Mountain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Drew Nash/The Times-News via AP)
(13 of ) Jamal Ghani, 48, left, of Flint, shares a single pair of protective glasses with Sumaya Tabbah, 17, of Flushing, while watching the solar eclipse at Mott Community College on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. (Terray Sylvester/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)
(14 of ) Students sitting on the steps of the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library view the eclipse at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Viewers in Tuscaloosa saw approximately a 90 percent eclipse at 1:30 p.m. under mostly clear skies. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)
(15 of ) Sen. Roy Blunt views the beginning of the total solar eclipse at Rosecrans Memorial Airport on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Joseph, Mo. (Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP)
(16 of ) A street artist dressed as a bronze statue uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)