NEW YORK — The White House officially and emphatically called all women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct liars on Friday.

More than a dozen women came forward last year during the presidential election with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against Trump.

“Yeah, we’ve been clear on that from the beginning and the president’s spoken on it,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

The stand was made as a spiraling scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has emboldened women to speak more openly about sexual predators.

The #metoo campaign on social media has become a popular way for women to share stories of assault.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to sue all of the women who spoke out publicly.

Last week, Trump called allegations of sexual assault made against him over the years “fake news.”

Trump responded to a question during a freewheeling Rose Garden news conference about a subpoena reportedly issued to his campaign for documents related to sexual harassment allegations against him.

“All I can say is it’s totally fake news — just fake. It’s fake, it’s made-up stuff. And it’s disgraceful what happens.”

Trump added: “That happens in the world of politics.”

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” filed the subpoena in March as part of her defamation suit against Trump for saying she and other accusers were lying.

Her lawyers want the Trump campaign to turn over “all documents” relating to Zervos and nearly a dozen other women who have accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances and touching.

Meanwhile, a plaque commemorating the president’s infamous remarks about grabbing women “by the p----” was posted outside the film studio where he unleashed his stunning admission to “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

An employee at the Burbank, Calif., studio shared a photo on Facebook of the small plaque that he said the show’s producers put up, with the caption, “In dishonor of our President, the producers of my show have created a plaque commemorating his comments to Billy Bush, which happened on our lot.”

Trump was caught on tape telling Bush that he often kissed and fondled women without their consent and tried to hit on a married woman “like a b----.”

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said.

The plaque reads, “On this spot in September 2005, Donald J. Trump bragged about committing sexual assault. In November 2016, he was elected President of the United States.”