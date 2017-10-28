Two Monterey County residents were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of looting a large flat-screen TV and other items from a burned Santa Rosa apartment and then leading officers on a high-speed car chase before they were apprehended, police said.

One suspect was spotted about 6 p.m. carrying out the TV from a unit of the The Overlook at Fountaingrove, off Bicentennial Way, police said. The two then left in a Ford pickup with a license plate that had been reported stolen Friday from a car in Rohnert Park, police said.

As the Ford pickup waited in line to pass through a National Guard roadblock at Round Barn Circle, officers approached the vehicle. The pickup drove over the center median and fled, reaching speeds of 70 mph on Mendocino Avenue, police said.

Officers stopped their pursuit near Coddingtown Mall because it became too dangerous and lost sight of the pickup at West Steele Lane and Marlowe Road, police said. A witness on Belair Way later called police and reported seeing two people parking a truck on the street and then fleeing on foot, police said.

Police located the truck, which had been stolen from the Monterey area on Oct. 23, along with the TV and other stolen items in its pickup bed. The two suspects were later arrested after they were spotted jumping over fences near Royal Oak Court, police said.

Sean Kranyak, 29, of Monterey and Christina Marsh, 22, of Marina were arrested on seven felony complaints, including reckless evading, conspiracy and looting. Neither appear to have ties to Sonoma County, police said.