A Weed woman died Wednesday night in a five-vehicle collision on Highway 101 just south of Mendocino Avenue, according to the CHP.

Vicki Eileen Cole Caraway, 67, was stopped in her Honda Civic in the northbound lanes when a Ford E-250 van driven by Drew Carlson of Windsor rear-ended her car about 5:20 p.m., said Officer Jon Sloat.

Carlson told officers he was traveling about 70 mph when he saw the Honda in front of him stopped, Sloat said. Carlson said he hit his brakes but could not stop before crashing into the car.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Sloat said. An investigation is ongoing.

The rear-ended Honda Civic was propelled into a Honda Accord, which then rear-ended a different Honda Civic, he said. That Civic rotated and then struck the left rear end of a Ford Focus.

Caraway died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Two lanes of the northbound highway were closed for three hours.

