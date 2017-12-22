A man with a skull-like face tattoo who went missing from a San Joaquin County sheriff’s work crew last month is back in custody.

Corey Hughes, 27, was arrested Thursday morning after a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Task Force received information that he was at a residence in the 9000 block of Don Avenue in Stockton, according to a Stockton Police Department post on Facebook.

Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered. Stockton police then sent a police dog into the residence, and Hughes was apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.

Hughes was housed at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm, where he was serving time for a weapons offense. He was reported missing from the work crew on Nov. 27. He had been scheduled for release in February.

