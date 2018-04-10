s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Chris Smith: Joy, tears at Sonoma Valley’s post-fire cookbook giveaway

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 9, 2018

You wouldn’t think a cookbook giveaway would be all that emotional.

But much percolated to the surface Sunday as Sonoma Valley chef Sondra Bernstein and a slew of volunteers beckoned people whose homes burned exactly six months earlier to help themselves to what was possibly history’s greatest selection of donated cookbooks.

“A lot of tears,” said Bernstein of The Girl & the Fig restaurant. “A lot of tears.”

Among the perhaps 10,000 volumes that filled a MacArthur Street warehouse, a woman found a replacement copy of a cookbook she’d received as a wedding gift. Other fire survivors pressed to their hearts the kitchen fundamentals they’d used forever and lost along with everything else they owned:

“The Joy of Cooking.” The red-and-white checkered “New Cook Book” by Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Alice Waters’ early books. “From the Earth to the Table” by Sonoma County’s John Ash.

Charlene Vervais, whose “forever home” in Fountaingrove burned, gasped discovering “Simca’s Cuisine” and “New Menus from Simca’s Cuisine” by Simone “Simca” Beck, a contemporary of Julia Child. Charlene had treasured her original copies ever since she met Simca in France and later in San Francisco.

“I never thought I’d find them,” she said.

Yet, there they were.

------

SHOES FOR YOUSE? Janet Unverferth hopes to hear from you if you lived in Coffey Park until the fires and could use a new pair of shoes.

Janet phoned online shoe retailer Zappos to place an order and got to talking about the firestorms with a sales rep. The Zappos employee was so moved by what Janet told her that she opened her purse and then rallied coworkers to help out.

They put up $200 for fire survivors. That will buy several pairs of flip-flops, fewer pairs of more substantial shoes.

To request a pair, email Janet at rockyroada@yahoo.com.

------

POST-FIRE YOGA: If you read Martin Espinoza’s story Monday about the sorrow and distress familiar to many fire survivors, you know free classes are open to those enticed by the concept of healing through yoga and meditation.

Hannah Caratti, a Santa Rosa yoga instructor and licensed family therapist, is offering people impacted by the fires specialized yoga and Integrative Restoration meditation classes. The cost of the sessions at YogaOne in Santa Rosa will be paid by a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County.

Caratti invites fire survivors to go onto recamft.org and scroll down to the orange block on help for people recovering from the firestorms.

A colleague of Caratti, Therese Smith, is leading similar classes at Sonoma Rebound, sonomarebound.org.

------

KING IN THE SENATE: Thursday morning, state Sen. Mike McGuire will welcome onto the Senate floor Sonoma County “Pasta King” Art Ibleto.

The lawmaker from Healdsburg will honor Art, who’s 91, for all the people he fed for free after the fires, and for all the money his pasta feeds have raised for relief efforts locally and around the world.

You can watch the 9 a.m. presentation by going to senate.ca.gov and clicking at the upper left, “Live Streams in Progress.” Then, go to “Senate Floor Session.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Cloverdale ranch to become community for special needs adults
Show Comment