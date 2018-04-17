(1 of ) FILE - In a Thursday, Aug. 22, 2013, file photo, former first lady Barbara Bush listens to a patient's question during a visit to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. A family spokesman said Sunday, April 15, 2018, that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
(2 of ) FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tournament in Houston. A family spokesman said Sunday, April 15, 2018, that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
(3 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 2, 1992, file photo, entertainer Bob Hope, back right, applauds as President George H. W. Bush kisses his wife Barbara during a pre-election rally at the Astro Arena in Houston. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds/File)
(4 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 10, 1997 file photo, former President George Bush and his wife Barbara unveil a bust of the president during a ceremony to open The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(5 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 7, 1991, file photo, Barbara Bush watches as President George Bush reels in a fish aboard their boat Fidelity, just off shore from their Vacation home at Walkers Point in Kennebunkport, Me. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
(6 of ) FILE - In this June 12, 2012 file photo, President George H.W. Bush, and his wife former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(7 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2004, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush listen as the president accepts the party nomination at the Republican National Convention in New York. With her husband still at her side, Barbara Bush has decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at their home in Houston. Family spokesman Jim McGrath disclosed Barbara Bush's decision Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
(8 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2004 file photo, former President George Bush, right, gives a thumbs-up while he and his wife, Barbara, left, attend the Tennis Masters Cup tournament in Houston. With her husband still at her side, Barbara Bush has decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at their home in Houston. Family spokesman Jim McGrath disclosed Barbara Bush's decision Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
(9 of ) FILE - In this March 25, 1997, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush gets a hug from his wife Barbara after he made a successful parachute jump at the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground outside of Yuma, Ariz. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Mike Nelson, Pool, File)
(10 of ) FILE - In this May 5, 2010 file photo, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, right, kisses his wife, Barbara, after both were shown on the stadium kiss cam video board during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Houston. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
(11 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 3, 1988 file photo, Vice President George H.W. Bush, right, and his Barbara Bush, holding the family dog, talk to reporters after a press conference outside their home in Washington, D.C. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
(12 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 6, 1997, file photo, former President George Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after his address during the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. With her husband still at her side, Barbara Bush has decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at their home in Houston. Family spokesman Jim McGrath disclosed Barbara Bush's decision Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
(13 of ) FILE - In this Sept. 22, 1989, file photo, first lady Barbara Bush reacts after President George H.W. Bush accidentally stepped on her toe while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a flight to New Jersey. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)
(14 of ) FILE - In this June 6, 1964 file photo, George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston as his wife Barbara, beams her pleasure at the news. Former first couple George and Barbara Bush's relationship is a true love story, described by granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager as "remarkable." They met at a Christmas dance. She was 17. He was 18. Two years later they were married. Now 73 years later, with Barbara Bush declining further medical care for health problems, they are the longest-married couple in presidential history. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)
(15 of ) FILE - In this Oct. 11, 1984, file photo, Barbara Bush, wife of then-U.S. Vice-President George Bush, is photographed at the debate between Bush and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/File)