The Coffey Strong neighborhood group is hosting a seminar Thursday in Santa Rosa for fire survivors working to develop a rebuild strategy.

The event will address issues related to insurance, construction and financing. Speakers will include Exchange Bank vice president Kevin Smart and two past fire survivors with backgrounds in rebuilding and development.

The seminar will be held at 6 p.m. at Bayside Church, 3175 Sebastopol Road. To register, go online to: http://bit.ly/CoffeyStrong426. For more information, call 909-230-0929.