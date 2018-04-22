A Clearlake Oaks man was airlifted to a hospital Friday after suffering burns in a suspected hash oil lab explosion, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion happened just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of East Highway 20, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man wasn’t identified, but the sheriff’s office described him as a man in his 30s.

The explosion remains under investigation.

No other details were available Saturday.

