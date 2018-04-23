Santa Rosa police arrested a 51-year-old man Sunday afternoon on suspicion of stealing copper piping and wire from the vacant former home of the Sonoma County Water Agency administrative offices.

After being flagged down by a citizen who witnessed people coming and going from the unoccupied building at 2150 W. College Ave. and finding a hole cut in the fence of the property, police officers found Santa Rosa resident Carlos Garcia Gray sleeping inside the building’s electrical closet. He was laying on top of a pipe cutter and stripping tools and had a pile of copper wire next to him, according to officers who conducted the search.

The incident follows the arrest Friday of three Santa Rosa men on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars in copper wire from the old Sutter Medical Center on Chanate Road. The police department had fielded several months of calls of burglary and vandalism to the former hospital site owned by Sonoma County before arresting Michael Vernon Hayes, 50, Perry Winston Garrison, 53, and Mark Richard Castillo, 58, and booking them each into the county jail.

On Sunday, Gray was held in the county jail on $20,000 bail on one felony count of burglary.

