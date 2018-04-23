A Santa Rosa man suspected of speeding through a red light and hitting another vehicle, and then running from the crash has been arrested, according to police.

Four people in the other car were treated at hospitals for injuries following Sunday’s 3 a.m. crash at Guerneville and Range avenues, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Officers investigating the crash identified Allen Canseco-Espinoza, 21, as the suspected hit-and-run driver and arrested him Sunday night at his Santa Rosa home, Mahurin said.

Heading north on Range Avenue, the suspect was speeding, Mahurin said, and didn’t stop for a red light. His vehicle hit the driver’s side of a Chevrolet pickup, knocking it into a spin.

Witnesses told officers they saw Canseco-Espinoza get out of his car and run.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and warrants.

Mahurin asked anyone who saw the crash to contact officers at 707‑528‑5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.