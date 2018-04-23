A Petaluma woman with a history of driving drunk and child endangerment was in custody Monday, suspected of being intoxicated at nearly four times the legal limit with her young daughter in the vehicle, according to Petaluma police.

Concerned drivers alerted Petaluma officers about 4:50 p.m. Sunday of an erratic driver heading into the city from Lakeville Highway. They reported a green Subaru Legacy swerving into opposite lanes and nearly crashing. Callers also said there was a child in the vehicle, police said.

Officers tracked the vehicle to a Petaluma address of the owner and found Collette Burum, 30. She admitted to driving with her 6-year-old in the car and was found to be intoxicated. A preliminary test showed she was nearly four times the 0.08 percent blood-alcohol limit.

Burum also was on probation for an earlier conviction for drunken driving and child endangerment.

Burum was being held Monday in lieu of $25,000 on two misdemeanor charges.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.