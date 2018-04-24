A Berkeley man suspected of drunken driving and arrested Monday night by Rohnert Park police after a chase and crash had a loaded gun in his car, police said Tuesday .

A caller worried about a possible drunken driver called police just after 8 p.m. Monday to alert officers the man was driving a truck headed toward Highway 101.

When an officer tried to stop the driver, the truck began moving erratically, ran multiple red lights and on Commerce Boulevard sped up to about 80 mph, police said.

On Commerce Boulevard the truck crashed into an roadway island at Southwest Boulevard, hit a boulder and skidded about 300 feet before stopping in the middle of the road.

A search of the truck driven by Cyrus Beausang, 25, turned up a loaded .357 Magnum pistol on the floorboard, police said. The man was on probation for a prior DUI conviction, and officers arrested him on suspicion of DUI, having a loaded gun in the vehicle, felony evading arrest and violating his probation.

Beausang was given medical treatment at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was due to be booked into the Sonoma County Jail once released. Jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he wasn’t incarcerated.

