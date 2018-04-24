Reports of erratic driving on Fulton Road preceded a late Tuesday morning crash in west Santa Rosa that critically injured the driver and left a FedEx delivery van driver hospitalized.

According to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Black, the driver of a black 1999 BMW Series was possibly speeding and changing lanes just prior to the 11:30 a.m. crash.

The BMW collided with the delivery van at Fulton Road and Tedeschi Drive as the van was turning northbound onto Fulton, Black said.

The stretch of road remained closed until after 4 p.m. for the investigation.

First responders found the female van driver conscious but badly injured. She was expected to survive. The semi‑conscious man in the BMW was critically injured and may not survive, Black said.

They were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Their names were not being released Tuesday afternoon pending an interview with the van driver, Black said.

Traffic investigators are looking into whether alcohol, drugs or speed were involved. Black asked anyone with information to contact Officer Jeff Woods at 707‑543‑3636.

Santa Rosa and Rincon Valley firefighters responded along with Sonoma Life Support paramedics.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.