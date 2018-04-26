Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller, “The Birds,” brought worldwide attention to the picturesque communities of Bodega and Bodega Bay, but the region itself has a rich and interesting history.

With periods of occupation by Miwok, Pomo, Russian, Spanish and American inhabitants the area has a fascinating international past preserved by the records of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society.

On Sunday May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the society invites the community to explore its wonderful archive of files, books, maps, DVDs and photos showcasing the 55-square-mile swath of land that includes the towns of Bodega, Bodega Bay, Salmon Creek, Carmet and Sereno Del Mar.

The open house will be at the Rancho Bodega Historical Society, 1200 Canon St. behind Bodega Bay Elementary School.

For more information contact Robin Rudderow, RBHS@BodegaMoon.net.

