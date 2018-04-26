(1 of ) Honoria Tuomey, a Bodega Bay historian, placed a marker in 1925 to honor the discovery of Bodega Bay by Juan Francisco Bodega y Quadra in 1775. Bodega was a Spanish naval officer born in Lima, Peru. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(2 of ) William Smith, Sr. founded Smith Bros. fishery in 1901, where the Bodega Bay Yacht Club is located today. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(3 of ) The Smith Bros. dock offered a port to out of town boats during fishing season. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society
(4 of ) A leisurely boating trip on Salmon Creek in Bodega Bay, undated. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(5 of ) “Bay School” was named for the town of “Bay” until the U.S. Post Office protested that there were too many towns called Bay, so it was changed to “Bodega Bay.” (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(6 of ) Bay School students pose for a portrait in 1939. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(7 of ) Fishing boats tied up at Campbell Cove in Bodega Bay before the jetty was built. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(8 of ) The Coast Camp, an early version of the Tides restaurant and motel. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(9 of ) In the 1960s, local protesters were able to stop PG&E construction of a nuclear power plant at Bodega Head. The "Hole in the Head," as it was grudgingly nicknamed, was later donated to the state as a park. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(10 of ) Rose Gaffney was an ardent opponent of the PG&E nuclear power plant. Her ranch was taken by PG&E by eminent domain. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(11 of ) Hazel Mitchell and David Pesonen, two great champions of Bodega Bay, celebrating victory over the proposed PG&E nuclear power plant. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(12 of ) Beach bathers at Bodega Bay in 1919. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)
(13 of ) Surf fishing on the coast in the 1920s. (Courtesy of the Rancho Bodega Historical Society)