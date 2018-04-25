Santa Rosa police have identified the two drivers involved in a major Tuesday crash on Fulton Road that left a man in critical condition with life‑threatening injuries.

A BMW driven by John Edward Corbit, 67, and a FedEx van driven by Ellen Berry, 57, collided about 11:30 a.m. on Fulton Road, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Black said.

Corbit is hospitalized in an out‑of‑county hospital, and has life‑threatening injuries, Black said.

Berry suffered multiple fractures and is in serious condition at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The crash occurred as Berry’s van turned from Tedeschi Drive into Corbit’s path, who was headed north on Fulton Road.

Crash investigators are examining what happened to determine fault. Police received two reports from other drivers that the BMW was seen speeding and changing lanes erratically on Fulton Road from Piner Road prior to the crash, Black said.

