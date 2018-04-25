WASHINGTON — Ronny Jackson is fighting to salvage his imperiled nomination to be veterans affairs chief as more details emerge about accusations from his time as a top White House doctor, including repeated drunkenness and a "toxic" work environment.

President Donald Trump has suggested publicly that Jackson may want to withdraw, citing what Trump calls unfair scrutiny. Privately, Trump is urging Jackson to work for Senate confirmation. Jackson is showing few signs of backing down, so far.

Veterans groups are dismayed over the continuing uncertainty at the Department of Veterans Affairs, already beset by infighting over improvements to veterans care.

"The American Legion is very concerned about the current lack of permanent leadership," said Denise Rohan, national commander of The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization.

The group opposed Trump's firing of Obama administration holder David Shulkin and has not taken a position on Jackson's nomination. But Rohan urged action to approve a "strong, competent and experienced secretary."

A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit.

The report by the Navy's Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members, who described the working environment as "being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce."

"There is a severe and pervasive lack of trust in the leadership that has deteriorated to the point that staff walk on 'eggshells,'" according to the assessment.

The report reviewed by the AP included no references to improper prescribing of drugs or the use of alcohol, separate allegations revealed by a Senate committee.

Jackson has declined to answer reporters' questions about those allegations. The White House disputed that he had improperly administered medication and said the medical unit passed regular audits by the Controlled Substance Inventory Board.

The Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday on Jackson's nomination.

Trump insisted as a White House news conference Tuesday with the French president that he would stand behind Jackson. But he questioned why Jackson would want to put himself through the confirmation fight, which he characterized as unfair.

"What does he need it for? What do you need this for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians that aren't thinking nicely about our country?" Trump asked.

Jackson, a White House physician since 2006, met privately with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday and the president urged him to keep fighting to win confirmation, according to a White House official briefed on the meeting. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions, said Jackson denied the allegations.

The White House released handwritten reports from Trump and former President Barack Obama praising Jackson's leadership and medical care, and recommending him for promotion.

A doomed VA nomination would be a political blow to the White House, which has faced criticism for sloppy screening of Cabinet nominees and tough confirmation battles in a Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority.

Before Jackson was nominated last month, Trump had told aides and outside advisers that he was fond of Jackson personally and was said to be particularly impressed with Jackson's performance at the White House press room podium in January, when Jackson offered a glowing report on the president's physical and mental well-being.