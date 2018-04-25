For Katrina Gonzalez, like so many others who toil in Silicon Valley each day, the trek to work is more of an odyssey than a commute.

The 25-year-old Stockton resident traverses seven different freeways to get to her job as a restaurant manager at a San Jose Red Lobster, spending at least three hours a day on the road. It’s such a long drive that her favorite radio station fizzles out halfway through, and the GPS on her phone is constantly sending her on new routes down back roads to evade traffic and accidents.

“It definitely sucks, don’t get me wrong,” Gonzalez said. But, “I’m used to it.”

The Stockton region now leads the nation in its share of commuters who spend 90 minutes or more getting to work, according to a study released Wednesday by Apartment List. Ten percent of the region’s commuters made the grueling “super commute” in 2016 — up from 7 percent in 2005, according to the study.

Across the Bay Area, workers are spending more time sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic or squeezed into crowded trains and buses — further evidence of the intensifying struggle to balance a well-paying job with an affordable place to live.

“In the Bay Area, just the fact that so many people are commuting from these outlying areas and not necessarily from San Jose and San Francisco really demonstrates how severe the housing shortage is,” said Sydney Bennet, a senior research associate at Apartment List, which based its findings on U.S. Census commuting data.

“The fact that driving two hours or taking a bunch of different forms of public transit from Vallejo or Stockton or Modesto is a realistic commute that people do on a daily basis is surprising, and I think would have been hard to imagine 20 or 30 years ago. But that’s the reality if people don’t have anywhere to live,” Bennet said.

Modesto, another de facto Silicon Valley bedroom community, ranked second in the country, with 7 percent of commuters qualifying as super commuters, according to the study, which analyzed the nation’s 100 largest metro areas.

The San Francisco metro area, including the East Bay, ranked sixth on the list with nearly 5 percent of commuters enduring super commutes — and that share has more than doubled since 2005. The San Jose area, which ranked 23rd, almost doubled its share of super commuters in 2016, with about 3 percent of commuters traveling 90 minutes or more one way. Riverside, New York and Bridgeport, Connecticut also ranked in the top five.

Gonzalez and her husband bought a house in Stockton last July because they couldn’t afford anything closer to her job. The median value for a home in Stockton is $287,000, compared to $1.1 million in San Jose, $1.3 million in San Francisco and $760,000 in Oakland, according to Zillow.

Now, Gonzalez spends three hours a day in her car, and shells out $300 a month to fuel the long drives. But at least she’s not sitting in traffic, she says — her shift, which starts at 2 p.m. and ends around 11:30 p.m., allows her to miss rush hour. Even so, some days Gonzalez feels like she spends so much time driving that she doesn’t get to enjoy the four-bedroom house she sacrificed so much for. But she reassures herself that this won’t be forever.

“In the long run, it’s going to be worth it,” she said.