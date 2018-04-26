Santa Rosa police searched Thursday for a man suspected of stabbing a 33-year-old homeless man in the back during a fight on the Joe Rodota Trail near a recently disbanded homeless encampment.

Police found the victim lying on a couch with blood on his white T-shirt at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday behind the Dollar Tree on the 700 block of Sebastopol Road, officials said in a statement.

The 33-year-old had a single stab wound to his back.

No description was given of the suspect.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

He was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said his name is not being released because of the violent nature of the crime.

The stabbing occurred close to the site of a former tent village city officials disbanded last week, evicting up to 75 residents.

The Roseland encampment was established in late 2015 under the approval of the county’s Community Development Commission behind the Dollar Tree store, which at its peak was home to as many as 140 people.

Displaced residents have scattered, with some relocating to spots along the trail. It wasn’t clear if the stabbing victim was a former resident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.