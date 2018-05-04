A young man who lived at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma testified Thursday that he feared he would be forced from the program for at-risk youth if he did not give in to the sexual advances of a staff counselor, and that those encounters — starting with pornography shared by the counselor and masturbation — became routine and lasted over a period of at least five years.

The 24-year-old witness, who was 13 when he came to the Hanna Boys Center, was the second person to take the stand Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court against Kevin Thorpe, 40, of Rohnert Park, who is charged with 38 counts of child sexual abuse between 2006 and June of last year, when he was arrested. By that time, he had been promoted to the job of clinical director at the residential center, which is affiliated with the Santa Rosa Diocese of the Catholic Church and dates back more than 70 years in Sonoma Valley.

At two of the four males in the criminal case who say they were abused by Thorpe were in his care at Hanna.

The preliminary hearing that began Thursday will determine if there is sufficient evidence in the case against Thorpe for it to go to trial. The hearing featured testimony from two of the males who prosecutors say Thorpe sexually abused, in part by taking advantage of his role as a trusted member of the Hanna Boys Center staff.

The 24-year-old witness said his encounters with Thorpe began soon after he arrived as a teenager. He said Thorpe invited him to look at pornography and masturbate in Thorpe’s office and at his home. He said he didn’t want to say no because it might mean he’d be sent back to his aunt’s home, which he’d gone to Sonoma to escape.

The witness, known in court as John Doe 1, said Thorpe reinforced the boy’s silence, frequently noting that if anyone found out about their relationship he would likely be “kicked out” and lose his scholarship, according to testimony. He felt “like I couldn’t tell anybody, and even if I did, nobody would believe me,” he said from the stand. “It made me feel scared, too, like I didn’t have a choice.”

Thorpe, a married father of two girls and a 14-year Hanna Boys Center employee before he was fired last year, has pleaded not guilty. Thorpe’s defense attorney, Joe Stogner of Santa Rosa, did not dispute that the encounters with Thorpe described in court took place. Instead, he sought to suggest that they were not forced.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled to continue Friday, when Judge Dana Simonds was expected to decide whether the case will proceed to trial.

The center earlier this year avoided a potential state shutdown that stemmed from the scandal, which includes a whistleblower case brought by Thorpe’s predecessor at Hanna. The three-year probation deal it accepted called for increased oversight and training requirements to enhance personal safety and security for the 100 or so at-risk boys enrolled at the residential center. It included an admission that the allegations against Thorpe were serious enough to warrant a disciplinary case against the program, a concession that does not extend to criminal court.