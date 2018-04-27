A 20-year-old suspected gang member was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession and weapons charges Thursday, Santa Rosa police said.

During an investigation into drug sales, police contacted Miguel Jasso and a 15-year-old girl in a vehicle outside the Apple Creek Apartments off West Third Street, police officials said. Officers, who obtained a search warrant, spotted a loaded .38 caliber handgun on the floor of the vehicle and searched the car, finding ammunition as well. Detectives searched Jasso’s cellphone and found images that appeared to be child pornography, according to police.

The girl had several felony arrest warrants and she was booked into the Sonoma County juvenile hall on suspicion of possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm and ammunition, in addition to the warrants and gang enhancements, police said.

