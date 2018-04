An evacuation order was lifted early Friday in northwest Wisconsin where a refinery plant explosion injured at least 11 people and sent billowing plumes of black smoke into the air.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said all indications are that the refinery site is now safe and stable, and that the air quality is normal. He said he lifted the evacuation order just before 6 a.m.

Authorities said the fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery was extinguished late Thursday but that the evacuation order remained overnight for Superior, a city of about 27,000 residents that shares a Lake Superior shipping port with nearby Duluth, Minnesota.

A tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded about 10 a.m. Thursday at the refinery, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of a 3-mile (5-kilometer) radius around the refinery, as well as a 10-mile (16-kilometer) corridor south of it where the smoke was heading.

It was unclear how many people evacuated, but Paine said most of the city was affected. The refinery is in an industrial area, but there's a residential neighborhood within a mile to the northeast. The corridor downwind to the south of the refinery is sparsely populated.

Schools in Superior and nearby Maple, Wisconsin, canceled classes Friday as a precaution.

Hospital officials said only one of the injured was seriously hurt, with what was described as a blast injury. No deaths were reported, and officials said all workers had been accounted for.

Thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles poured from the refinery hours after the explosion. Refinery manager Kollin Schade said the smoke was from burning asphalt that was so hot that firefighters were unable to attack the fire to try to put it out. Emergency officials later said another tank had caught fire, too, though they didn't specify what was in it.

A four-person team from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board will investigate the blast. The board makes safety recommendations after serious chemical incidents.

The fire was initially put out about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, but it reignited, prompting police to urge residents living within an evacuation area to leave. Police blocked roads into the area around the refinery. Three schools and St. Mary's Hospital in Superior were evacuated as a precaution.

A contractor who was inside the building told WDIO television that the explosion sounded like "a sonic boom" and that it happened when crews were working on shutting the plant down for repairs.

Kara Tudor, 30, and Julia Johnson, 27, live a couple miles from the refinery and were ordered to evacuate. They quickly scooped up their two dogs and three cats, grabbed their toothbrushes and drove to a friend's house in Duluth, where they were watching the news for updates.

Johnson, who was working from home at the time of the blast, said the windows shook.

"It felt like something had hit the house, like a vehicle or a branch from a tree," Johnson said. "Our dogs started barking. It was a stressful moment."

Tudor, a scientist at a research company, said residents were not told much about the potential danger, what was in the smoke or why it was so black. But she said it was clear people should not have been breathing it in, and she wondered how it would affect the water and air quality.

Oil smoke can contain a mix of noxious hydrocarbons and other chemicals with potential short- and long-term health effects .