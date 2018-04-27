A week ago, Amanda Friedman and dozens of other homeless residents in Santa Rosa were evicted from the homeless encampment behind the Dollar Tree Store in Roseland. In the process, Friedman said she lost almost everything she owned, including a camp tarp, cooking gear, camp stove, hygiene products and knickknacks.

On Friday, she and her husband and dog and dozens of others who relocated to a new makeshift camp along the nearby Joe Rodota Trail faced the prospect of a second eviction. They had been notified earlier in the week that their camp, numbering more than 40 tents on property owned and managed by the county’s Regional Parks Department, needed to be gone by 2 p.m. Friday.

Friedman wondered aloud if there were any churches in the area that were donating camping gear.

“I’m so burnt on having to beg for help,” she said.

But a reprieve came in the form of an email Friday morning after last-minute haggling between county officials and a representatives for the homeless campers.

“It is not contemplated that there will be enforcement of trespass or camping ordinances at this time,” Alegria De La Cruz, a chief deputy county counsel, wrote to a local attorney facilitating placement for campers.

De La Cruz’s email, sent to Santa Rosa attorney Alicia Roman, said county parks rangers would be conducting regular, weekly cleanup along the trail. Roman said she was pleased the county officials were backing off plans to remove tents and were only cleaning up garbage.

“I’m happy they are extending the time,” said Roman, who had asked De La Cruz for more time to find “reasonable accommodations” for campers along the trail.

The reprieve comes as local government officials struggle to house a population of chronically homeless people, many of whom have shifted from one Santa Rosa encampment to the next amid a nearly yearlong bid to close most of the settlements down. The campaign began last year at a large camp known as Homeless Hill at Farmers Lane and Bennett Valley Road. It extended to separate efforts to clear people living along the SMART tracks as the new commuter rail system launched service in late August.

Scores of homeless residents moved into areas of downtown, including underpasses along Highway 101. After the October wildfires and subsequent eviction of campers in the downtown underpasses, the population at the sanctioned Roseland camp swelled. It had been established on county land in 2015 to accommodate homeless residents who’d squatted on another vacant county parcel in protest of the local housing shortage.

Officials with the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, which is charged with creating more housing opportunities and addressing local homelessness, said Friday they are doing everything they can to get the campers into a shelter or motel, and ultimately into permanent housing.

The CDC has contracted with Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa to engage with campers and get them off the streets.

Felicity Gasser, a spokeswoman for the CDC, said such work is complicated, takes time and often requires multiple encounters with campers. She said the first step to finding permanent housing for those who are homeless is usually a shelter bed.