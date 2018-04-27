WASHINGTON — This time, there were fewer hugs.

President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hours. He greeted Merkel outside the West Wing with a handshake and a kiss on each cheek, a traditional welcome but far short of the bountiful display of personal warmth that was seen earlier in the week when he played host to French President Emmanuel Macron for a lavish three-day state visit.

Trump, in brief remarks alongside Merkel in the Oval Office, called her an "extraordinary woman," congratulated her on her recent re-election and disputed any idea that their rapport was frosty.

"We have a really great relationship. We actually have had a great relationship from the beginning," Trump said.

Though her visit will be short on pomp, Merkel's message was similar to Macron's — that America and Europe need to bury the hatchet on key issues, from global trade to international security.

In a joint press conference Friday afternoon, it was apparent that despite the back-to-back visits, Trump's divisions with Europe are still substantial.

Trump is widely expected to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear accord next month, despite pleas from Macron earlier this week and Merkel Friday. Merkel used her meeting with Trump to try to paper over the differences, calling the Obama-era agreement a "first step" toward curtailing and containing Iran's regional ambitions and suggesting openness to a side agreement.

Trump has said he was open to new negotiations with Iran, but has not said whether he would heed European calls for the U.S. to stay in the deal, which aims to restrict Iran's nuclear efforts, while those talks are underway. His decision is expected by May 12.

On trade, Merkel said there was little progress on seeking permanent exemptions for the EU from Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. "The decision lies with the president," she said.

Trump implicitly scolded Germany for not meeting its defense spending obligations to NATO, saying, it is "essential that our NATO allies increase their financial contribution," to the pact.

Merkel said Germany's latest budget will take defense spending to 1.3 percent of GDP. She acknowledged that's far short of the 2 percent goal but said Germany is still aiming for that over time.

In the hours before Merkel's arrival at the White House, Trump himself took note of their limited schedule, which was to include a 30-minute Oval Office meeting, followed by a working lunch and joint news conference.

"Look forward to meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany today," Trump tweeted. "So much to discuss, so little time! It will be good for both of our great countries!"

While Macron and Trump went to great lengths to display their affection through hearty handshakes, hugs — and, at times, air kisses — the president has not displayed the same chemistry with Merkel. In their first White House meeting last spring, Trump seemed to ignore photographers' prompts to give Merkel the traditional photo-op handshake. And the German chancellor looked on unhappily when Trump upbraided NATO nations last summer for not spending enough on defense as he stood in NATO'S gleaming new Brussels headquarters.

This time, the two exchanged a handshake in the Oval Office.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to Trump, said that the president's relationships with Merkel and Macron don't need to be compared.