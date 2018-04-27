Last month, three Mexican university students were filming a school project when they disappeared. The last time they were seen alive they were being forced into a car by two armed men dressed as police officers in Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city, in the western state of Jalisco.

The disappearance of the three film students, 25-year-old Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum and 20-year-olds Marco Ávalos and Jesús Daniel Díaz, prompted protests across Mexico and drew outrage from the international filmmaking industry, including Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro. Thousands of enraged college students and others marched the streets of Guadalajara and Mexico City, demanding that officials bring the three young men home safely. "We're students, not criminals" they shouted. "Will I be next?"

For more than a month, the case of the missing students remained a mystery. But on Monday, Mexican authorities revealed gruesome details from their investigation.

After they were abducted, the film students were beaten and killed, and their bodies dissolved in acid, the attorney general's office in Jalisco said in a televised news conference Monday.

The students, who authorities say had no connection to any criminal gangs, found themselves inadvertently enmeshed in an ongoing conflict between two drug cartels. Members of Mexico's most powerful cartel, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, may have confused the students with members of a rival drug cartel, the attorney general's office said. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the crime and have issued arrest warrant for six others, all believed to be part of a cell of Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

The students' deaths became the latest example of the lives upended by violence in a country that just marked its deadliest year in modern history, with more than 25,300 homicides.

"There are no words to comprehend the magnitude of this madness," del Toro, a Guadalajara native, tweeted early Tuesday. "3 students are killed and dissolved in acid. The 'why' is unthinkable, the 'how is terrifying."

In a news conference Monday, the attorney general's office laid out a timeline of what may have led up to the students' deaths.

The three young men hailed from different parts of Mexico but were all students at the University of Audiovisual Media in Guadalajara. They had been working on a film project in a house they were told belonged to one of their aunts, located in Tonalá, a city outside Guadalajara.

But it turns out the home was also used as a safe house for a gang known as the "Nueva Plaza" cartel, headed by a leader known as "El Cholo," according to the attorney general's office. In 2015, a prominent member of that cartel, Diego Gabriel Mejía, had been detained at the house alongside other members. (Authorities said Mejía and the student's aunt both had ties to a massage parlor that served as a prostitution business).

Because Mejía was soon to be released from prison, members of his rival gang, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, began keeping a close watch on the safe house. The presence of the three young men on the property may have raised their suspicions, the Jalisco attorney general's office said.

"Without knowing it, the students were in a place of grave risk, watched by a criminal cell of the Cártel Nueva Generación," the Jalisco attorney general's office said.

Then, on March 19, the three students, along with a fourth classmate and three other young people, were leaving the area when one of their cars broke down. Two pickup trucks pulled up, and six heavily armed men approached them, authorities said. The armed men, dressed as law enforcement officers, ordered everyone to get down on the ground.