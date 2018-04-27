Santa Rosa police arrested a 23-year-old man Friday after he barricaded himself in his home with two large dogs during a probation search.

The 40-minute standoff ensued after Brad James Adams shut himself and the dogs in the master bedroom of his home on the 2100 block of Humboldt Street around 9:10 a.m., police said.

The visit by officers was part of a daylong, countywide operation by multiple law enforcement agencies, Sgt. Steve Pehlke said.

Police said they saw Adams in the backyard of the house before he ran inside and refused to come out. They closed the block with help from Rohnert Park Public Safety and Sonoma County Probation Department officers. An ambulance stood nearby to respond to possible injuries.

As police approached the door of the home, at least one officer had his shotgun drawn, witnesses said.

Officers were concerned that Adams may have been armed, Pehlke said. A hostage negotiator was called in to talk to Adams, he said.

Neighbors have witnessed police activity at Adams’ home since he was an early teen, nearby resident Mike Goodfellow said.

“But this was the biggest one so far,” he said.

Pehlke couldn’t immediately provide information on any criminal history for Adams.

His family members were at home at the time of the standoff. One went to the door and cooperated with officers, police said.

Adams eventually gave himself up without incident, police said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of violating probation and resisting arrest.

