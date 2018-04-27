A measure by Rep. Mike Thompson intended to help Santa Rosa pay for a water system repair estimated at $43 million in the wake of the October wildfires won approval Friday on a bipartisan House vote of 393-13.

The seven-line measure by Thompson, D-St. Helena, was one of more than 100 amendments attached to a massive five-year Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that calls for spending about $4.35 billion per year.

The amendment would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use hazard mitigation funding to remove standing burned trees and replace water systems damaged or contaminated by wildfires, Thompson said in a statement.

Santa Rosa has already applied for $111 million from FEMA’s public assistance program for a variety of fire-related losses. Thompson’s measure, should it secure Senate approval and survive the conference committee process, would open a second potential FEMA funding channel. The measure is a prerequisite for a separate set of votes in Congress to appropriate the money.

“As our community continues to rebuild from last year’s devastating wildfire and we work together to meet recovery needs, some of those costs don’t fit neatly into the current rules and regulations,” Thompson said.

The rules “seem geared toward hurricane and flooding response and mitigation,” he said.

The city’s most formidable post-fire expense is replacement of the water system serving 350 homes in Fountaingrove, where a total of 1,519 homes were destroyed by the Tubbs fire.

Officials have determined that benzene, a cancer-causing hydrocarbon found in gasoline and plastics, has contaminated the water in a 184-acre section of Fountaingrove, prompting restrictions on water use at 13 remaining homes in the area.

Santa Rosa is proposing to boost next year’s budget by $62 million — hitting a total of $447.5 million — to cope with fallout from the fire.

The FAA bill includes consumer protection provisions prohibiting bumping boarded passengers and setting standards for minimum passenger seat size, Thompson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.