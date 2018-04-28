A Santa Rosa man involved in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

John Edward Corbit, 67, was driving north on Fulton Road when his black 1999 BMW 3 Series crashed with a FedEx van about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday north of the Piner Road intersection, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Multiple witnesses told officers the BMW was traveling erratically on the roadway before the crash, according to police. The crash occurred when the delivery van entered the BMW’s path while making a left-hand turn from Tedeschi Drive to southbound Fulton Road, officials said.

The FedEx van’s driver, Ellen Berry, 57, of Santa Rosa, was seriously injured and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Corbit was taken to an out-of-county hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

